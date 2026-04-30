The British Monarch spent this past week visiting with Trump at the White House in Washington DC where he bestowed a gift upon the US leader.

The present in question was a golden bell, which has left many people wondering what the meaning behind it could be.

King Charles gifted the president with a golden bell that was once on the tower of HMS Trump, a Royal Navy submarine that was first launched in 1944.

While the sub's name is not related to the US leader, Buckingham Palace has released a statement to say that the bell is a 'symbol of friendship to mark this renewal'.

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However, some social media users believe there could be a hidden meaning, with one person writing on X, formerly Twitter: “King Charles III gifting Trump a golden bell is elite-level royal p***-taking. Everyone back home gets it, except him!”





Another replied with: “Oh this is f***ing beautiful. I’m no royalist but I can’t help but love this.”

A third said: “This is actually very very funny and so smart ha ha.”

And a fourth added: “I doubt this was on purpose, but it's still hilarious.”

If you’re not sure what the insinuation is behind the gift, one user explained: “In the UK a very common insult is to call someone a “bell**d”, he’s essentially very sneakily calling Trump a bell**d with this gift.”

Trump’s antics have made headlines this week after his appearance at the Oval Office alongside the Artemis astronauts.

The president welcomed the astronauts, who had flown to the Moon and back earlier this month, to the White House where they took part in a press briefing.

However, it was one savage comment Trump made about NASA chief Jared Isaacman that caused a stir when one reporter asked: “Are you considering relocating NASA’s headquarters out of DC once the lease is up?”

In response, the president quipped: “Well the best man to tell you that is the man standing right over here.”

King Charles spent this past week visiting with Trump at the White House (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Turning to Isaacman, Trump continued: “You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours? He’s got great hearing you know, super hearing.”

Isaacman, whose ears appear to be a prominent feature for him, replied: “Trick of the trade, sir.”

This interaction prompted many people to share their own reactions on the matter online, with one user taking to X to say: “He basically told him ‘you got some big ass ears’ I hated to laugh.”

Another joked: “Talk to this big eared motherf***er over here i dont know.”

And a third person added: “I swear he couldn't get away with most of his bulls*** if he was only 10% less funny.”