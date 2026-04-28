A congresswoman is now facing backlash after she called out a tweet published by Ben Stiller.

The actor wrote a ‘badly timed’ post on X, formerly Twitter, hours after there was a shocking assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

The president was seated for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday (April 25), when a gunman opened fire near a security checkpoint outside the venue.

According to reports, Secret Service agents intercepted the suspect before he could get anywhere near the main ballroom, where Trump and other senior officials were present.

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Trump, along with other officials, were evacuated from the area.





Authorities later identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California. It is believed that he acted alone, although a clear motive is still being established.

Many people took to social media to share their own reactions to the news and it appears that one congresswoman, Nancy Mace, may have gotten the wrong end of the stick when she reacted to Stiller’s post.

On X, the actor wrote: “Got it done.”

In response, Mace said: “Got what done?”

This prompted others to also reply to the tweet with one user saying: “Got what done you piece of s***?”

Another wrote: “Sorry Ben; your guy missed. I really wish your side would stop trying to assassinate people you disagree with.”





And a third person added: “Little Ben knows exactly what he was doing when he posted this. He sits in his mansion with millions in the bank being a little whiny b****. Don’t let this d***head fool you, he knew exactly what he meant when he posted this. Your kind MISSED AGAIN.”

However, it seems that the post was just a matter of bad timing as Stiller’s favorite basketball team, the New York Knicks, had won their game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Others reacted to the confusion with one person writing: “Poor guy is just trying to post about Knicks basketball and can’t catch a break.”

Another commented: “Got you to yet again demonstrate how absurd and unserious you are as an elected official. Go Knicks.”

A third user said: “He was talking about the knicks game when they won. Thats the only thing he tweets about. People are idiots.”

And a fourth added: “OMG Nancy not you too? How can an elected official be as dumb as you? All you needed to do was look at his stream of tweets that night and every night the Knicks are playing. You need to relax and take a beat before you react. Jeesh."