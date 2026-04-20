The world’s richest man has banned resumes and cover letters from his hiring process in favor of just three short bullet points.

This comes as Elon Musk announces that he is in search of new employees to help build an AI ‘brain’ in space.

Back in January, the billionaire took to his own social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to share the news, writing: “Now that the AI5 chip design is in good shape, Tesla will restart work on Dojo3.

“If you’re interested in working on what will be the highest volume chips in the world, send a note to [email protected] with 3 bullet points on the toughest technical problems you’ve solved.”

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This prompted others to react online, with one user saying: “Does using the find my iPhone app successfully on multiple occasions count?”

Another wrote: “Hiring for “the highest volume chips” via email is so 2006-coded.”

A third person commented: “How recruiting should be done.”

And a fourth added: “The amount of troll emails going to this address has to be insane.”

This isn’t the first time the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has taken to X to share important business updates.

Last year, Musk announced that employees would need to email over five bullet points of recent accomplishments.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

In other AI news, Musk recently shared his own personal thoughts with the world on what life could look like after AI takes over jobs from humans.

It is a fear many people have as the advancements of AI technology continue to grow but just what will happen when people start to lose their work to intelligent bots?

It appears that the tech mogul seems to have one theory on the matter which he shared publicly online last Friday (April 17).

In a post on X, Musk wrote: “Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.

“AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation.”

In response, one user wrote: : “Humans are supposed to work, Elon. This is creepy.”

And another added: “If everyone has high income, no one has high income.

“There may be unlimited (junk) goods available via AI, but they will be junk.”