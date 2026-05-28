It's not the first time that Grok has called out its creator and it won't be the last, yet this recent incident sees the AI chatbot correct the world's richest man regarding a claim that Adolf Hitler was a 'socialist'.

Elon Musk has made his political leanings no secret in the last few years especially, siding heavily with President Donald Trump prior to their explosive fallout last year, and praising numerous far right political parties across the world on social media.

This has led to heavy criticism from both governments and various organizations – including one head of a concentration camp memorial after Musk praised AfD – yet it appears that even his own AI tool has had enough of his claims.

That's not to say that Grok hasn't had it's own controversial past – as claims about 'white genocide' and potentially criminal generation of NSFW images involving children have plagued the chatbot since its release – but it had its own rebuttal to Musk following a recent post from the tech mogul.

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Responding to a post from computer scientist Paul Graham where he branded Hitler – and by extension the Nazi Party – 'right', Musk wrote:

"Hitler was also left, just a different type of left. Hardcore socialist."

Hitler was also left, just a different type of left. Hardcore socialist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2026





While it is true that the Nazi Party's name came from the shortening of the original 'Nationalsozialistische' (National Socialist), the actual politics enacted by the party and those who continue to align themselves with it couldn't be further from left wing.

Prominent socialist X user 'Power to the People' enlisted Grok's help to clarify things, asking the AI tool whether Hitler was a socialist or a fascist with the following response:

"Hitler was a fascist, not a socialist. The Nazi Party's full name included 'socialist' for propaganda appeal to workers, but Hitler explicitly rejected Marxist socialism, call struggle, and internationalism.

Elon continues to falsely call Hitler a “socialist”, and Grok continues to correct him, explaining that Hitler was a fascist who rejected Marxist socialism and class struggle.



Never deleting this app! pic.twitter.com/t7zbxTohop — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) May 26, 2026





"He purged actual socialists, banned their parties, sent them to camps, allied with industrialist, and privatized industries while preserving private property aligned with state/national goals.

"Nazism was ultranationalist, racist authoritarianism — far-right fascism in historical consensus, not left-wing socialism."

Grok also pointed this out to another user asking a similar question in the direct replies to Musk's post, asserting that the party enacted "fascist authoritarian nationalism with heavy state control — not socialist worker ownership or egalitarianism."

What makes things a little awkward is the fact that Grok has, in the past, expressed praise for Hitler while sharing antisemitic rhetoric, although Musk appeared to shut this down by claiming the tool was "too eager to please and be manipulated."

Musk himself has, of course, been accused of using a Nazi salute in the past, and his support of AfD – a party whose members allegedly used Nazi slogans and downplayed the Holocaust – causes complications with his position.