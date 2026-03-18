The first lawsuit involving Grok's disturbing NSFW image generation tools has been launched by three teenagers in Tennessee, as they claim Elon Musk's AI tool profited from the sexual exploitation of real people.

Grok, an AI tool available to users on X, has had its fair share of controversies in the short time since it launched, with many of these linked to the allegedly far right political views held by its owner, Elon Musk.

While it has on numerous occasions called Musk the biggest spreader of misinformation on the web, it has also repeatedly expressed praise for Nazi rhetoric and insisted on claims of 'white genocide' in South Africa.

By far its biggest controversy, however, is one that could land the company in serious legal trouble, as several months ago people were able to use Grok to 'undress' people, with an alarming number of these involving images of children.

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Elon Musk's Grok has been sued by three teenagers who were affected by controversial NSFW features (Didem Mente/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Government officials have confirmed that Grok was used to create 'criminal imagery of children', and now three teenagers affected by the tool have taken xAI to court, alleging that the material generated by the AI tool 'shattered' their lives.

As shared by the Independent, the claim made by the three teenagers – named Jane Doe 1, 2, and 3 for the purposes of the lawsuit – alleges that xAI did not follow in the footsteps of its contemporaries in safeguarding children.

"Nearly all the companies creating, marketing, and selling AI recognized the dangers of such a tool and chose to enact industry-standard guardrails that would prevent the use of their products child sex predators. xAI did not," the statement reads.

In addition, the claim alleges that xAI and Musk "saw a business opportunity: an opportunity to profit off the sexual predation of real people, including children."

Grok allowed users to 'undress' individuals, with seemingly no limits for images involving children (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Central to the lawsuit are accusations that xAI broke child pornography laws in allowing people to generate potentially illegal child sexual abuse material (CSAM), although the lines are potentially blurred for a legal perspective as to where the blame lies, either with the tool itself or the users.

Elon Musk himself warned users against using Grok to create 'illegal' content, yet the blame appears to lie primarily with the tool for creating, possessing, and distributing the images on its servers and systems.

The driving factor behind this specific claim is the teenagers' discovery that sexually abusive images generated using Grok were circulating online, particularly on platforms like Telegram in exchange for other explicit images of teenagers.

"Plaintiffs will live every day with the constant anxiety of not knowing whether someone they encounter has seen this invasive and sexually explicit content created with images of them as children," the lawsuit proclaims, arguing that all three individuals suffered severe emotional distress as a result.