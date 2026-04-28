There are lots of things that money can buy – especially when you reach the millions – yet there's an equal, if not greater amount that you'll still struggle to get your hands on, even with the help of the world's richest man.

That's something that Jeffrey "Jeff" Randall Allan unfortunately discovered after emerging victorious as the first winner of Beast Games — a gameshow hosted by YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

While the official prize pool technically saw him claim a staggering $10 million payout, he actually walked away with far less thanks to taxation that's applied to his earnings.

He was still thrust into millionaire status though and many latched on to the motivation behind his entrance into the games, as he did it for his son Lucas who continues to suffer from a health condition known as Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD).

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Jeffrey Randall Allen won $10 million from Beast Games, and planned to use most of it to help find a cure for his son (Eric Charbonneau/Amazon Prime Video via Getty Images)

CTD is a rare genetic disorder that typically causes severe developmental delays by preventing the brain from accessing creatine, a critical energy source, and there's currently no active treatment available to patients affected by the disorder.

Allen has expressed his intention to donate a large portion of the money he won to research into CTD in an attempt to find a cure for his son, but he's now sought out help from a major figure with the assistance of MrBeast.

Revealed in a new video published by Jon Youshaei, where he followed MrBeast for 45 days during the filming of Beast Games' first season, Allen attempted to contact Elon Musk while he was on the show in an attempt to gain help for his son.

"I tried again for a call with Elon Musk," Allen revealed during the video. "The ultimate aim is, I want to try to find someone who can help find a cure for my son. I just feel like with him, Tesla energy, Neuralink brain, we're trying to get creatine to the brain, I was hoping."

Unfortunately he couldn't get through to Elon himself, and that's where MrBeast stepped in to provide a little extra assistance.

"I DM'd Elon. He didn't soon enough, so I was going to try to make it happen," Donaldson explained. "And then the next day Elon just replied with a question mark, like 'what?', but I couldn't get Elon on the phone, not that late at night."

Hopefully there will be something that can get the two paired up in the near future, as it's not only Musk's connections to brain tech that could provide the solution but also the immense, record-breaking wealth that he has to his name — even if most of it is actually tied up in stocks and not real money.