For those who say it's not the winning that counts, but the taking part, you've clearly never watched Beast Games on Amazon. The hit reality TV series sees Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson giving away millions, and living up to the 'beast' part of its name, things can get pretty feral.

Teaching us to trust no one, Beast Games throws members of the general public into a modern-day gladiatorial arena (without all the death) and pits them against each other in a battle of wits. This was amplified by the recent release of season 2, and as Amazon tried to mix things up a bit, MrBeast went with the idea of "Strong vs. Smart".

Season 2's winner walked away with a cool $5,105,000, which somewhat pales in comparison to season 1's Jeffrey Randall Allen, nabbing a cool $10 million.

There was some backlash to the various taxes, meaning he'd only end up with $5 million in his bank account, but to be honest, we doubt many would turn their noses up at a free $5 million for appearing on a TV show.

Allen has shared his advice for how YOU could get on Beast Games (Amazon)

Not just for the contestants themselves, but Beast Games season 1 wasn't smooth sailing for Donaldson. Away from allegations of mistreatment and 'humiliating' terms, Donaldson himself maintained that contestants had a great time and would definitely return if they were given the opportunity.

For those who want to get on the upcoming season 3, Allen told the Iced Coffee Hour how easy it is to apply.

Speaking after his multi-million dollar win, Allen told the podcast it's a simple case of creating a video that's 60 seconds or less, basically explaining why you should be on the show and what you'd do with $1 million.

Expanding on how he got onto the show, Allen continued: "You have to complete a video that’s like 60 seconds or less explaining why you want to be on Beast Games and what you would do if you won a million dollars. I just used my webcam and recorded a super simple video and sent it."

Even though Allen was convinced the casting agents were never going to pick him, he added: "Two weeks later, I got a call from a girl, and she said, ‘We watched your video, and we liked it. We have some more questions'."

After undergoing a social media background check, a health check, and a wellness check, Allen says it was one more video and another phone call. A month later, he says he got the call saying, "You’re in the Beast Games."





The responses in the comment were mixed, with Allen openly speaking about how he was going to spend his prize money on research into his son's rare genetic disease, Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD). He's previously opened up about how his son was the one who persuaded him to apply in the first place.

Skeptics claim this would've helped his application, but elsewhere, there was another bizarre twist.

Sharing Allen's words of wisdom, another contestant told his wild version of events. David Meyers was #771 on Beast Games, claiming: "I was season 1 as well. To this day, I have zero clue how I got on that show! None! I never applied. I never followed MrBeast. Nothing. Wild!"

Still, if you fancy yourself as a potential overnight millionaire, follow Allen's advice, and you could be the next Beast Games winner.