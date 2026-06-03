Elon Musk has been ordered to hand over his private emails in a legal battle with Apple.

The billionaire’s companies xAI and X, formerly Twitter, have become embroiled in a legal spat with OpenAI and Apple, with the legal teams having a hearing last month.

This initially stemmed from Musk’s disapproval over his AI assistant Grok’s ranking on the App Store.

The tech mogul claimed that this was down to a partnership between Apple and OpenAI, who have their own AI systems - Siri and ChatGPT.

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Now, despite his objections, Musk has been ordered to hand over his email accounts for his SpaceX and Tesla businesses for discovery.

Elon Musk has been ordered to hand over his private emails in a legal battle (Walter Cicchetti/Getty Images)

In the court documents, it reads: “Here, because there is reason to believe Musk may be conducting X and/or xAI business on his SpaceX and Tesla business email accounts, the emails are discoverable and should be produced. Those pieces of evidence coupled with Musk’s ownership and high-level roles in these companies compel the Court to this holding.”

Elon Musk lost in his lawsuit against OpenAI

This news comes just weeks after Musk lost a separate lawsuit against OpenAI which revolved around the company’s desire to transition from non-profit status to for-profit.

Following just two hours of deliberations, the jury swiftly came to the decision that Elon Musk had waited too long to file the lawsuit, dismissing all of his claims through the argument that they had expired.

This was something that many had speculated throughout the process of the trial, as while Musk continues to assert that his claims are valid, the fact that they have been brought up nearly a decade after his departure appears to have significantly weakened his argument.

This comes just weeks after Musk lost a separate lawsuit against OpenAI (KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, Musk wasn’t best pleased by the outcome, taking to X to write: “Regarding the OpenAI case, the judge & jury never actually ruled on the merits of the case, just on a calendar technicality.

“There is no question to anyone following the case in detail that Altman & Brockman did in fact enrich themselves by stealing a charity. The only question is WHEN they did it!

“I will be filing an appeal with the Ninth Circuit, because creating a precedent to loot charities is incredibly destructive to charitable giving in America. OpenAI was founded to benefit all of humanity.”

It’s not yet clear what the future looks like for Musk’s most recent lawsuit but it seems the world’s richest man will be spending a lot more of his time and money on legal fees.