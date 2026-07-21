One notable yet controversial UFO researcher has made the bold claim that teleportation technology is being hidden in the United States, issuing the declaration as a plea just in case 'something does happen to' him.

The threat has likely emerged from the recent concerning string of deaths or disappearances linked to scientists working in space- or nuclear-related fields, with some suggesting that these experts were 'silenced' by known forces due to the information and research that they had shared.

Unlike those who have disappeared, Ashton Forbes isn't a scientist and is predominantly a UFO-focused conspiracy theorist who has gained both notoriety and criticism on social media for his views – specifically relating to the MH370 plane incident – but his interest in the world of science has seemingly drawn him to this unexpected but potentially consequential conclusion.

In case something does happen to me, there’s only one thing the world needs to know.



The United States has teleportation technology.



It seems impossible but it’s true. — Ashton Forbes (@AshtonForbes) July 20, 2026

Sharing the claim on X, Forbes wrote: "In case something does happen to me, there's only one thing the world needs to know. The United States has teleportation technology. It seems impossible but it's true."

He added in a follow-up reply that "the answer is Hal Puthoff's Spacetime metric engineering which he was nominated for a Nobel prize," yet the claim itself is merely conjecture and Forbes' own opinion, with no backing or evidence beyond the link to Puthoff's theory.

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This form of teleportation potentially relates to Hal Puthoff's spacetime metric engineering theory (Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images)

Originally outlined in the Journal of the British Interplanetary Society, Puthoff's theory of spacetime metric engineering offered a framework in which advanced civilizations were able to manipulate or adapt the quantum vacuum, shifting space geometry and transforming the speed at which we move through an area.

It was specifically related to the way in which a vehicle would move through outer space, operating somewhat similarly to how warp speed would afford vast distances to be covered in a short amount of time by constricting or compressing the space ahead of you.

Space could be constricted ahead of you using this technique, allowing you to move from one location to another in an instant (Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images)

In essence this would allow for the development of teleportation – something that would fundamentally change everyone's lives across the world – yet Forbes believes that this technology has not only been discovered but is being hidden from the public, presumably by the government.

Responding to a question asking whether you could use it to go immediately to a coordinated and precise location, the UFO conspiracy enthusiast asserted that "it works like a rail gun through an invisible dimension," adding in a separate reply that it would take advantage of a '5th dimension', including "three spacial dimensions, one time, and the final dimension, spacetime itself" to harness "zero point energy."