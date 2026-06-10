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Millions warned of World Cup Wi-Fi scam after White House says they're preparing for 'unprecedented' security risk
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Millions warned of World Cup Wi-Fi scam after White House says they're preparing for 'unprecedented' security risk

You could be putting your security at risk by attending a match

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Matt McNulty - FIFA / Contributor / Getty
World Cup
Wi-Fi
Cybersecurity