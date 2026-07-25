Fans around the world will have the chance to pay their final respects to musician Oliver Tree this weekend, as his family plan to broadcast his memorial service taking place today (July 25).

The singer, who was known for his eccentric on-stage characters and his blend of music with performance art, died in a helicopter crash while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14 at the age of 32.

Tree, real name Oliver Tree Nickell, had been traveling there as part of his world tour, which had commenced on May 30 in Mexico City.

Since then, the late singer’s body was returned to his hometown of Santa Cruz, California, where his celebration of life will be held this weekend.

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The singer lost his life last month in a helicopter crash in Brazil during his world tour (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Fans across the globe will also be able to attend the ceremony as Tree’s family intend to livestream the event from the Quarry Amphitheater on the University of California, Santa Cruz campus.

How to watch Oliver Tree’s memorial service

While attendance of the memorial in person has been limited to family members, close friends and invited guests due to capacity restrictions, the service will also be broadcast live on the Tree’s Twitch and YouTube channels from 7.30pm PT until 10.30pm PT, allowing fans from all over the world to take part.

The musician’s family have said that the livestream was arranged because of the limited space available at the venue.

Who will speak at Oliver Tree’s memorial service?

Several friends of Tree are expected to speak on-stage during the service including YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, podcaster Ethan Klein, and DJ and producer Diplo. There will also be speeches from family members and others who knew him personally.

Organizers have also planned live musical performances, tribute videos, previously unreleased footage and a series of displays celebrating the characters that became part of Tree’s career, with a separate casket representing each of his iconic alter egos.

Oliver Tree's memorial will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The memorial service is set to support a cause that was close to Tree’s heart, with proceeds from the event going towards Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses, a foundation Tree talked about before his death and has since been established by his family to honour his final wishes by providing financial support to emerging artists.

The initiative was created from plans Tree had put in place to ensure that his legacy will continue by helping the next generation of creative talent to succeed with their art.