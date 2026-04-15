How to watch WWE's WrestleMania 42 as IShowSpeed and Logan Paul set to team up

WrestleMania is undoubtedly the highlight of the WWE calendar, and this year's event has been blessed with the presence of two social media sensations teaming up in the ring.

There has always been a gimmick fight or two on the WrestleMania card over the years, yet recent editions have seen the company lean increasingly into the social media world, inviting figures like Logan Paul alongside music stars into the fold.

Paul famously wore what's now the world's most valuable trading card around his neck during a match back at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, and he's back in the ring this year alongside YouTube and streaming king Darren Watkins Jr., otherwise known as iShowSpeed.

When is WrestleMania 42?

As has been the case for a number of years now, WrestleMania is split across two separate shows with matches taking place on both the Saturday and Sunday of the event's weekend.

WrestleMania is set to take place this weekend, with all of the biggest titles on the line (Scott Brinegar/WWE via Getty Images)

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WrestleMania 42 is set to kick off on Saturday April 18 with the first part of the event, closing out with a second show on Sunday 19 April, and both events will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Retired icon John Cena will be in charge of hosting both nights for the first time ever, and each night's main event will see the Undisputed WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship placed on the line on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

How to watch WrestleMania 42

As shared by the Independent, anyone in the United States will need an ESPN subscription to watch WrestleMania 42, with the live stream kicking off on the official ESPN app for both nights.

For those in most other countries around the world, however, everything will be available to watch on Netflix — with no additional payment required beyond your active subscription in order to tune in.

Both nights will kick off at the exact same time, with action commencing at 4 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. GMT / 12 a.m. BST.

Who are iShowSpeed and Logan Paul facing at WrestleMania?

While many will be tuning in to see main event action from WWE superstars such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, many eyes will indeed be on both Logan Paul and iShowSpeed during their three-way tag team fight.

iShowSpeed is teaming up with Logan Paul and Austin Theory during Saturday night's opening fight (Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images)

Their match is set to be the opener on Saturday, meaning that it's the first contested bout during this year's Wrestlemania, and they're set to take on Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight alongside Austin Theory.