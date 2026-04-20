WrestleMania 42 might just have come to a close with another major event, yet the numbers have finally been revealed for last year's show, indicating record-breaking revenue for the Las Vegas area.

While it might not have quite the same cultural impact compared to a few decades ago, there's no denying that WWE remains still an incredibly popular business with audiences showing up across the country for shows in person and on streaming or TV every single week.

No event is bigger in the world of professional wrestling than WrestleMania, however, as it sees all the biggest titles and most popular superstars go head to head alongside a few inevitable surprises.

This year's event saw two YouTubers team up in a fight they ended up losing, as both Logan Paul and iShowSpeed teamed up with Austin Theory to take on the Usos and LA Knight at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

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It was last year's show that's now been deemed a massive success one year on though, with WWE parent company TKO Holdings unveiling a record-breaking amount of money earned for the Las Vegas area during the event.

Logan Paul took on AJ Styles during what turned out to be a record-breaking weekend for WrestleMania 41 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As reported by Fox Business, the 2025 event – which saw John Cena walk away with the Undisputed WWE Championship in what's likely to be his last WrestleMania ring appearance – generated the 'largest economic impact number' measured by the company across its history with $322.2 million provided for the local area over the weekend.

"The findings confirm what we saw firsthand," explained Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO and President Steve Hill. "These were both extraordinarily impactful events for Las Vegas.

"More than a successful fight night and WrestleMania spectacle, these were true destination drivers that compelled fans to travel here for the experience," he continued in the press release.

Paul returned again for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas alongside fellow YouTuber iShowSpeed (Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

"The results for both events were exceptional, reinforcing both Las Vegas' position as a premier global stage for major moments and the powerhouse entertainment that TKO produces."

It's no surprise then that TKO Group made the decision to return to Las Vegas at the same stadium for this year's event, and it wouldn't be a shock to see similar numbers – or perhaps figures exceeding last year's totals – when the reports are revealed in the coming months.

How much of that success is down to YouTubers like Paul or iShowSpeed is unclear, but they certainly can't help when it comes down to pulling in crowds of all ages and perhaps even those who might not necessarily have been interested in wrestling originally.