The richest man in the world has shared his personal thoughts on what life could look like after AI takes over jobs from humans.

It’s a fear many people have as the advancements of AI technology continue to grow but just what will happen when people start to lose their work to intelligent bots?

Elon Musk seems to have one theory which he shared publicly online earlier today (April 17).

Taking to his own social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.

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“AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation.”

This prompted many to reply to the tech mogul, with one user writing: “If everyone has high income, no one has high income.

“There may be unlimited (junk) goods available via AI, but they will be junk.”

Another said: “I respectfully disagree. It doesn’t address the sense of purpose issue. A lot of people go to work every day feeling needed. Like they matter.

“Take that away, and all you’re left with is unlimited free time, meaning more Netflix, video games, and consumption of X-rated content over doing something productive. I love my free time when I get it, but if I don’t work for it, I don’t appreciate it.

“Too much free time without any structure might not be the best thing for humanity.”

A third person commented: “It sounds good to receive money for nothing but surely the sacrifice will be boredom, giving up free speech and control of your own life? 1. Who would you trust to control the money? 2. If AI can make everything without labour then why would there even be a need for money?”

Elon Musk shared his theory on life after AI takes over jobs from humans (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

And a fourth added: “Humans are supposed to work, Elon. This is creepy.”

This isn’t the first time Musk has publicly spoken out about the realities facing humanity with the advancement of AI.

The billionaire appeared on an episode of the Dwarkesh Podcast where he prophesied that we could be set to soon approach the ‘end’ of AI unless there are solutions to its power problems.

Musk explained: “My prediction is that by far the cheapest place to put AI will be space in 36 months or less, maybe 30 months.”

He added: “Mark my words.”