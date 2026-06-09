Sam Altman has the potential to earn as much as $70 billion from the impending OpenAI Initial Public Offering (IPO), as the result of his recent legal battle with Elon Musk has allowed the company behind ChatGPT to float a market valuation of $1 trillion.

Despite his prominent position as one of the tech world's leading figures, Sam Altman is actually far lower on rich lists than you might expect, possessing a net worth of 'only' $3.4 billion according to data from Forbes.

This is partially due to his reluctance to have any existing equity in the company, taking instead a relatively modest salary and relying otherwise on his investments in other tech companies – like Y Combinator – for his earnings.

Recent news regarding OpenAI's planned IPO – which has been made possible now following the conclusion of Elon Musk's massive lawsuit against Altman – has put the company's CEO in a potentially significant position, as he could benefit financially from the public move.

OpenAI announces decision to go public in the future

As reported by Fortune, OpenAI announced in a statement that it was planning on going ahead with an IPO, although the timings of the move remain unclear for the moment.

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OpenAI has revealed plans for an IPO at some point in the future, although the exact date remains undisclosed (Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images)

"We expect it to leak so we're just announcing it. We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," the statement outlined, "but it's a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best."

OpenAI's status as a private company gives it a current estimated value of $852 billion, but it's expected that the IPO would take this beyond $1 trillion due to immense public interest.

How much would Altman earn from OpenAI's IPO?

At the current point in time Altman would earn literally nothing from OpenAI's public move, as he holds no equity in the company and thus would receive no boost in stock value as a result.

He might receive a pay rise as a consequence — although his reluctance to rake in money so far might cast doubt on that being a possibility.

However, speculation that initially began back in 2024, as reported by Bloomberg, has suggested that OpenAI's plans for restructuring could provide Altman with a 7% equity stake in the company, although the man himself previously denied that this was a discussed possibility.

Rumors have previously suggested that Altman would receive a 7% stake in OpenAI after its IPO (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If this was to be the case though, that would give Altman an immediate net worth injection of $70 billion, which would likely be one of the biggest wealth jumps in history and catapult him towards the top of the rich list.

It represents a net worth increase of around 2,058%, and would make him roughly the 28th richest individual in the world, overtaking TikTok's Zhang Yiming as a result.

It remains to be seen whether this will actually happen, especially as OpenAI's IPO appears to still be a number of years away, but it certainly would be a difficult opportunity for Altman to deny considering his role in the company's rapid ascent since ChatGPT launched.