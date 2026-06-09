One of the biggest days in the world of cybersecurity is seemingly just around the corner, as Anthropic's new AI model, Claude Mythos, is reportedly ready to launch in the next few days — although it will now be known under a new name, Claude Fable 5.

Cybersecurity is one of the areas tipped to change the most thanks to the AI revolution, and we could see the first and arguably most significant signs of that with the public launch of Claude Fable 5.

Stemming from Anthropic's 'Project Glasswing' – a restricted testing bubble of sorts intended to isolate development of an AI tool that could be used to both utilize zero-day hacking exploits and protect against them – Claude Mythos is already being used by some of the biggest tech companies and even political organizations across the world to identify vulnerabilities.

Reports have indicated that a public version of Claude Mythos could launch today (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

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As originally reported by Alex Heath in his Substack, Sources, it is expected that Anthropic could release the public version of Mythos as early as today, June 9, although it will arrive in a different form than some might have expected.

While private access has given organizations somewhat free reign over the tools available through Mythos, the public release of Claude Fable 5 will feature 'substantial guardrails' according to Heath, and will "not be as cyber permissive as what Project Glasswing partners can access."

This is likely due to the immense risks created by providing cybersecurity software to everyone across the world, as it opens up the opportunity for bad actors to reverse engineer the tech and create exploits themselves — something that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned could happen this year.

Claude Fable will offer far greater restrictions than the Mythos model, limiting what the public can use it for (Samyukta Lakshmi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Heath has noted that Fable will be "dramatically better at long-horizon, multi-turn tasks," however, so there's still plenty to look forward to despite the significantly reduced capabilities.

Following on from Heath's reporting, the chances of Mythos releasing today have significantly spiked on prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, with the former indicating a 60% chance, whereas the latter had the chances as high as 79% following the reveal, although it has since dropped to just 37%.

Most people appear to believe that it's almost guaranteed that Fable drops before the end of July, with the probability being as high as 94% on Polymarket, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the model was to be launched within the next few days with markets suggesting it's far more likely than not.