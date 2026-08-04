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Reddit CEO hits out at Google as stocks tumble following launch of AI summaries
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Reddit CEO hits out at Google as stocks tumble following launch of AI summaries

The tech boss pointed out that search is ‘volatile’

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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