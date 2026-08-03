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Google pulls new Earth AI tool after just 48 hours after users fake disasters
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Google pulls new Earth AI tool after just 48 hours after users fake disasters

The Great Pyramid of Giza being swallowed by a sinkhole is the least of our worries

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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