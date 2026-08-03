The 'uncomfortable' side effects of weight loss injections every user should know about

Millions of people across the world have seen the benefits of weight loss drugs, yet the injections are arguably just as likely to bring a number of 'uncomfortable' side effects ranging from mild inconveniences to potentially life-altering impacts, so being aware of them before you start treatment is vitally important.

Everybody is aware of how GLP-1 treatments like Ozempic or Mounjaro can impact your health in the short term, with side effects such as vomiting or headaches being associated how with the drugs change your body.

What you might not be fully aware of, however, is the long list of issues that you could encounter over the longer-term period of using the injections, and they might swing the balance in favor of avoiding treatment for some.

As shared by the Mirror, these can include things like hair loss, malnutrition, and even worrying changes to your bowel movements — making the verifiable benefits of weight loss treatment a little more costly than you might think.

What are the most worrying side effects of weight loss drugs?

One of the most worrying side effects associated with taking weight loss drugs is definitely hair loss, yet this association was only recently discovered by a team of scientists years after GLP-1 drugs started being used beyond its original diabetic treatments.

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Compared to other similar forms of medication, GLP-1 drugs provide a significantly higher risk of running into non-scarring alopecia which can cause your hair to fall out and stop growing as a result.

Hair loss has recently emerged as one of the biggest concerns associated with weight loss jabs (Getty Images)

A small upside to this is the 'non-scarring' element, as that means that the hair follicles aren't completely removed, leaving there a chance and possibility that your hair can grow back at some point in the future.

Alongside hair loss, another two concerning side effects both relate to your mouth, as people taking weigh loss jabs commonly suffer from both bad breath and dentistry issues.

'Ozempic breath' has become a common problem people have to deal with, and it's all to do with the extended length of time food sits in your stomach. It can reach a point where your stomach acid effectively causes the food to ferment, resulting in an acrid and unpleasant smell to emanate from your mouth.

Additionally, the increased frequency of vomiting thanks to how Ozempic impacts your body can lead to issues with your teeth, as the acid in your sick erodes the vital enamel that protects your teeth against damage.

People have also identified bad breath as a worrying side effect for treatments like Ozempic (Getty Images)

Worryingly, this is something that is permanent and cannot be reversed, making it one of the most concerning issues associated with GLP-1 treatements.

Additionally, while the motivation for many when taking weight loss drugs is to improve their appearance, you are likely to run the risk of encountering 'Ozempic skin', which doctors have linked to the rapid speed at which you shed the pounds.

It's very much a double-edged sword where the speed at which you lose weight is the main appeal, but your body consequently can't keep up leading to unexpected issues down the line.

How likely is it that you encounter these side effects?

While many of these issues are common consequences of how GLP-1 drugs interact with your body, there's no guarantee that everyone taking the injections with encounter all or even one of the side effects while on the treatment.

While these side effects are commonly associated with weight loss drugs, not everyone is guaranteed to encounter them (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hair loss, for example, is associated with GLP-1 drugs at a greater rate than other treatments, but it's not something that is expected to come up in every person taking the injections.

For things like bad breath, however, that might just be something you'll have to deal with and find ways to mitigate, and the severity of issues associated with your skin is very much dependent on how big your body was before, and the extent to which you lose weight while on the drugs — with no guarantee that something similar wouldn't also occur through alternative methods.