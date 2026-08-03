uniladtech homepage
Little-known video game Elon Musk created and sold aged 12 for surprising amount
Home>News

Little-known video game Elon Musk created and sold aged 12 for surprising amount

Elon Musk invented the video game back in 1983

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: YouTube/@BeforeTheyWereFamous
Elon Musk
Gaming
Tech News
News

Choose your content: