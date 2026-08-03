Little-known video game Elon Musk created and sold aged 12 for surprising amount

Not many people know that, before Elon Musk became the world’s richest man, he created and sold a video game when he was just 12 years old.

Long before he became the tech mogul that he is today, Musk was once the brains behind a video game known as Blastar, where players could travel through space as a spacecraft, avoiding hydrogen bombs and alien freighters.

The game was invented in 1983 and, a year later, the source code was published in PC and Office Technology magazine. In return, Musk was awarded $500.

The game resurfaced just over 10 years ago when a reporter from Bloomberg, Ashlee Vance, wrote about the video game.

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Elon Musk created and sold a video game when he was just 12 years old (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In turn, this caught the attention of software engineer Tomas Lloret who revived the code and turned it once again into a playable game.

Now, a recent tweet has sparked fresh interest in Blastar, with one user taking to X, formerly Twitter, to write: “When Elon Musk was just 12 years old, he taught himself computer programming and created a video game called Blastar.

“He sold the full game (source code included) to a South African computer magazine for $500. At 12.

“Most kids that age were playing games. Elon was already building and selling them. This was the very first money he ever made from code — a small but clear sign of the relentless builder he would become.”

This prompted others to take to social media themselves to share their own reactions, with one user writing: “It is impressive to see that level of focus at such a young age. Most kids are just trying to pass their classes, but he was already figuring out how to build and sell software. That early drive explains a lot about the massive projects he takes on today.”





Another said: “So cool so inventive!!”

A third person commented: “Some play to pass the time. Others use it to build the future. The difference begins much earlier than it seems.”

And a fourth added: “Taught himself to code, built a game, sold it for $500 at 12 years old. Most kids were playing games. @elonmusk was already selling them. Nothing about what he's built since should surprise anyone who knew that detail first.”

Of course, Musk has since gone on to become a global tech mogul with his ventures in the likes of Tesla, xAI, and SpaceX, and also became the world’s first - albeit brief - trillionaire.