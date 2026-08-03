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Declassified files highlight early warnings to Fauci over COVID-19 origins
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Declassified files highlight early warnings to Fauci over COVID-19 origins

Fauci appeared before a Senate committee under subpoena last week

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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