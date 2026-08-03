Declassified files highlight early warnings to Fauci over COVID-19 origins

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists raised the alarm with Fauci about its origins while researchers debated how the virus had emerged.

According to documents that have recently been made available to the public, Fauci was given this information weeks before he publicly dismissed claims of a laboratory leak as lacking scientific evidence.

The records show that experts reached out to the then Chief Medical Advisor on January 31, 2020, after ‘improbable mutations’ within the virus were spotted.

As a result, scientists said that the genetic changes appeared to skip several expected evolutionary stages, prompting discussions over whether the virus had evolved naturally or had been adapted during laboratory research.

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Fauci appeared before a Senate committee under subpoena last week (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

This prompted several private discussions among experts during which some were told that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had previously carried out gain-of-function research involving the hACE2 receptor, which is the same receptor SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells, as claimed in the files.

On February 9, 2020, Fauci spoke publicly about the claims that the virus had escaped from a biological warfare facility in Wuhan where he said that these allegations were conspiracy theories without scientific support, while adding he could not completely rule out every possibility.

Addressing house speaker Newt Gingrich, Fauci said: “I’ve heard these conspiracy theories, and like all conspiracy theories, Newt, they’re just conspiracy theories.”

The 94 pages of records were released back in June by then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as part of a broader disclosure relating to the US government’s handling of the lab leak debate.

Early warnings raised to Dr Anthony Fauci over the origins of Covid-19 (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Although the documents were published weeks earlier, renewed attention has followed Fauci’s appearance before a Senate committee under subpoena on Wednesday (July 29).

During the hearing, lawmakers questioned him about the origins of the pandemic, decisions made during the public health response and alleged inconsistencies in his personal diaries.

Fauci declined to answer more than 100 questions, repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on the advice of legal counsel.

Fauci said he was following the guidance of his lawyers because of concerns his testimony could expose him to potential prosecution.

He stated: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.”

There is no indication that Fauci’s recommendations influenced the intelligence community’s final conclusions.