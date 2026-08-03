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Thousands of Marvel popcorn buckets recalled following risk of 'serious injury or death'
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Thousands of Marvel popcorn buckets recalled following risk of 'serious injury or death'

Reese's Law was brought into power in 2022

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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