Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene leaks online as Sony scrambles with copyright claim

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. It looks like Tom Holland continues his winning streak in 2026, and as well as marrying Zendaya and starring in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, he's now leading Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe for 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland has since become one of the MCU's biggest names by leading a trilogy of Spider-Man movies while also being a mainstay of Avengers: Infinity War.

With 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home making $1.92 billion at the box office and currently sitting as the eighth highest-grossing film of all time, it didn't take a genius to figure out Sony would try and get another outing out of our wall-crawling hero as part of its partnership with Marvel Studios.

Even in a year where the likes of Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are tipped to be the biggest box office behemoths, there are high hopes that Brand New Day will easily sail past a billion.

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Early predictions and rave reviews are already putting us on track, but with all the hype, Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers are out in force.

Holland's Spider-Man has become one of the MCU's most popular characters (Sony Pictures Releasing)

According to IGN, footage of the movie's post-credit scene has already begun circulating online, with the outlet confirming it has seen clips that appear to have been taken inside a theater.

Despite the fact that the superhero ensemble doesn't release nationwide until July 31, Sony is reportedly scrambling with a copyright claim to get Brand New Day’s leaked post-credit scene removed.

This comes after Universal Pictures has gone on the hunt for whoever leaked a digital copy of The Odyssey on X, promising to "pursue all appropriate remedies."

Although Brand New Day was initially set to release between Doomsday and December 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, Doomsday's delay means Brand New Day now takes place before the next Avengers movie and has the potential to set up the MCU's next big battle.

Mainly, there are swirling questions about who Stranger Things' Sadie Sink is playing and whether the rumors are true that she's the X-Men's Jean Grey.

Brand New Day's biggest question hangs over Sadie Sink's mysterious role (Netflix)

The MCU is finally getting ready to introduce its own version of Charles Xavier's gifted youngsters, and if Sink is playing Jean Grey, it'll be one of the franchise's biggest castings to date.

Even if this isn't the case, the post-credit scene will surely contain major spoilers for what comes next in the arc of the world's highest-grossing franchise.

While Sony is apparently quick on scrubbing clips from social media sites, IGN maintains that they continue to multiply and "it is unrealistic to think that Sony's legal team will likely catch every one."

The irony is that even when IGN reported the news on X, the replies were full of reveals about who Sink is playing, while others appeared to leak the actual scene in all its glory.

It's not just an X problem, with the likes of Reddit and Bluesky also being filled with the spoilers.

Then again, with Brand New Day sticking a middle finger to the idea of Marvel movie fatigue, it seems to have had something of a Streisand effect on itself.