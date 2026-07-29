We can only imagine how being one of the most powerful men in the world and running the United States of America is a tiring job.

Still, President Donald Trump is being branded unfit for office after he's accused of catching 40 winks on the job.

The President of the United States was attending the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, but yet again, grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Whether it was him attempting to toss Tic Tacs in his mouth or admitting that 'not everybody' liked the late senator, the POTUS was the center of attention at the July 28 ceremony.

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Sitting on a row with J.D. Vance and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and his son, Eric Trump, Donald Trump appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open.





Donald Trump accused of falling asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral

This is a story we've heard a thousand times before, although critics are adamant that cameras at Washington National Cathedral clearly caught Trump catching some zzzs.

Numerous angles and clips shared on social media claim the 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief's face is 'sagging' as he struggled to stay awake, with some still photos making it look like he's actually nodded off.

In particular, many pointed out that Trump had a habit of mocking former President Joe Biden as 'Sleepy Joe', again resurrecting their own 'Sleepy Don' complaints. Here, one person vented: "If Biden slept through a ‘friend's’ funeral we'd still be hearing about it 10 years from now."

Trump has been mocked for his appearance at Graham's funeral (Andrew Harnik / Staff / Getty)

Another added: "How long, exactly would the supercut of each & every time Donald Trump has passed out on-camera in his official &/or public appearances be, at this point??? Wasn’t it supposed to be 'Sleepy Joe', not Dozy Donald or Yawning Don?"

A third took things further and called for him to be removed from office as they said: "Trump passed out at his friend’s funeral. Utterly embarrassing. 25th Amendment NOW."

The origins of Sleepy Don

Names like Sleepy Don and 'Don Snorelone' were first coined during the opening week of Trump's New York criminal hush-money trial in April 2024, where New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump's "head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack."

These allegations have only grown in his second term, with multiple media outlets reporting apparent naps during the funeral of Pope Francis, a Middle East press briefing, a military parade, and a women's health event.

There are continued complaints that Trump keeps falling asleep in office (The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty)

Speaking to HuffPost, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defiantly insisted that Trump wasn't giving a '40-wink salute' at Graham's funeral. Not mincing his words, Ingle reiterated: “President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, for whom he had just delivered a beautiful eulogy. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron.”

Speaking to CNN in May 2026, medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner outlined a series of concerns with the president's health, claiming he has 'severe daytime somnolence." Discussing Trump's dozing accusations, Reiner explained: "The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room.

“And chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, a decrease in cognitive effects in older people."

In the aftermath of Graham's funeral, others have jumped to Trump's defense, with one supporter writing: "Democrats are hypocrites and they always accuse Trump of everything that they are guilty of."

Another concluded: "Have you never seen a man drop in prayer before? Wow you are all so eager to attack the man on everything."

Whether Trump was asleep or not, those who've been in a church on a stuffy day might've been tempted to get a quick nap in.