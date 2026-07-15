Some might have thought that the U.S. government had moved on, yet President Donald Trump has reignited concerns surrounding potential invasions with a new post showing Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela under American control.

50 states seemingly aren't enough for Donald Trump, as the president has on several occasions threatened to invade both its closest neighbor and a vital geopolitical territory in Europe, with both thankfully proving successful so far.

It appeared as if the war effort in Iran had drawn the president's attention away from these conquest pursuits, yet despite reignited tensions and an ongoing wrestling of control over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has shown that he's not yet abandoned hope for expansion.

Posting on his Truth Social profile, Trump has shared what is likely an AI-generated image of the Oval Office, where he is presenting a large map of a 'new' America to the G7 leaders.

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Within this new map is the United States with an American flag emblazoned across the land, but joining it is Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela to the south, all of which share the same stars and stripes — indicating that they are under U.S. control.

Trump's latest Truth Social post shows a map with Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela under U.S. control (Truth Social/realDonaldTrump)

Among those political leaders appearing to be attentively listening to Trump's presentation are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Urula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Mark Carney, Canada's Prime Minister, is notably missing from the photo despite being part of the Group of Seven, although that could simply be a consequence of the likely-AI-generated nature of the image itself.

While Trump shares a number of wild (and often AI-generated) images on his social media page – including some that suggest he's willing to blow up the world with a nuclear bomb, and another that likened himself to both the Pope and even Jesus Christ – this has understandably been taken by many as an implicit threat that the U.S. government is still considering significant invasion plans.

Trump appears to have reignited threats to invade Greenland despite significant opposition (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

One user on X called the post "bonkers s***" in response, whereas another chimed in sarcastically, noting that that's "Nobel Peace Prize material, right there."

Whether the United States has the capacity to pull off several invasions of this scale is another question – and one that's been put into doubt following the failure in Iran – but an invasion of Greenland in particular would prove to be devastating for American connections with Europe as a whole.

Trump has previously threatened to impose tariffs on his NATO allies if they do go along with his plan, yet equal economic penalties would be implemented in reverse, and scientists have also discovered an 'Achilles heel' that could also jeopardize any plans to take over the icy nation.