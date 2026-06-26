Rockstar Games has kept its cards pretty close to its chest when it comes to GTA 6, yet an Amazon listing might just have revealed a major new feature in-game, with social media and influencers seemingly playing a significant role.

Revealed on the r/GTA6 subreddit by u/God_Emperor__Doom, the post shares what they claim to be the description for GTA 6 on Amazon Brazil which outlines features that we already knew, alongside information about new NPC AI systems and the integration of social media.

While it highlights the presence of 'new generation graphics', the opportunity to play as two protagonists, and the 'major map' you'll be able to explore, the listing also suggests that you'll be able to "watch viral videos, follow influencers and discover world events through the game's mobile phone."

Social media could play a big role in GTA 6

Social media has transformed dramatically since GTA 5 was first released back in 2013, with the way we interact with the internet taking a completely different form, so it's not surprising to see this translated in Rockstar's new adventure.

We've already seen the reveal of the Ultimate Edition confirm a number of exclusive features, alongside certain things that have now been hinted towards as a result, but this is the first time that social media has been floated as a concept in-game.

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A new Amazon listing for GTA 6 has suggested that social media will play a key role in the upcoming game (Rockstar Games)

You always have to take leaks like these with a grain of salt, as while it remains an official listing the description could be made up by a third-party, but it suggests that there could be a whole new level of interactivity with the game's world and people that was previously unavailable.

It doesn't look like you'll be able to post to social media yourself, but there's bound to be some wild characters and extreme influencers if Rockstar's satirical bite returns once again — who knows, maybe Elon Musk will even make an appearance on a fictional version of X.

GTA 6 listing also hints at NPC AI improvements

Social media wasn't the only previously unknown feature to be supposedly leaked by this new listing, as the Amazon page also points towards a 'more lively open world' with significant enhancements to the way NPCs move around and 'live their lives'.

Rockstar's previous game, Red Dead Redemption 2, already offered impressive NPC routines that sometimes took random people in the world across the entire map over the course of an in-game day, and GTA 6 looks like it's somehow going to improve on that.

NPCs will also seemingly have enhanced individual routines, using advanced AI to dramatically improve immersion (Rockstar Games)

The listing points towards the presence of "NPCs with their own routines, random events, interactive establishments, and a greater sense of immersion," and further details have seemingly been leaked by another Brazilian retailer, KaBuM!

"The universe of GTA 6 pulsates in a hyper-realistic way," the description reads. "The NPCs have their own routines based on advanced AI, generating organic random events across the map."

Those people you pass on the street won't just be set dressing then, as they could hypothetically be living their own lives in-game outside of the player character's influence, and the full extent of this likely won't be understood until the game is actually in our hands.