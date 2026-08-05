GTA 6 map appears in GTA Online in first glimpse of possible Vice City layout

The video game world continues to teach us that patience is a virtue, but with the next Grand Theft Auto revving its engine ahead of a November 2026 release, the wait is nearly over.

We imagine some of the massive wait between GTA V and GTA 6 is down to the success of the former, with GTA Online helping the title make over $10 billion since it was released in 2013.

Thankfully, we know GTA VI is on the way, and after years of leaks and rumors, the automotive adventure is finally nearly in our grasp. Well, you won't physically be able to hold a copy. Now, eagle-eyed fans think they've spotted the colossal GTA VI map hiding in GTA Online.

The gaming world is bracing for what's tipped to be the biggest video game of all time, which should help Rockstar Games recoup some of that reportedly astronomical production cost.

Advert

While many were disappointed we didn't get a traditional DLC route for GTA V, GTA Online has become a de facto continuation of the story and even brought back Michael De Santa for the "A Safehouse in the Hills" update.

GTA 6 is taking us back to the beloved Vice City locale (Rockstar Games)

As we head into the final few months before GTA 6's release, all eyes are on GTA Online for giving us a potential glimpse of what's to come. We've learned over the years that GTA fans love to grasp at straws, but over on Reddit u/JaneBunnFan claims to have found the new Vice City map lurking in the background of GTA Online.

While we admit it looks like little more than a bark rubbing, the ever-ravenous GTA fandom has jumped on the idea that it's a loose interpretation of the new map. Interestingly, when you flip the picture 180 degrees, it looks remarkably like the fan-made GTA 6 mapping project.

(Reddit / r/GTA6)





For those who don't know, the State of Leonida mapping project has collated the meager amount of screenshots and videos we've got so far and tried to pull together a realistic representation of what the GTA VI map 'could' look like.

If this abstract artwork is supposed to represent this modernized Vice City, it proves just how impressive those sleuthing fans really are.

With Rockstar continuing to update GTA Online in the aftermath of the "Kortz Center Heist", it looks like we're truly in the endgame now as players scour every inch of the game for even a whiff of GTA VI.

The GTA Online snapshot looks remarkably like the fan-made mapping project (State of Leonida)

The replies on Reddit were full of some interesting musings, with one writing: "If you zoom in, crop, rotate approximately 200 degrees, reverse it by mirroring the image (which makes sense to do becuase it’s hanging on the wall. Mirrors hang), you DEFINITELY get what looks to be a shape similar to what the GTA VI mapping project has come up with and therefore we must conclude…I BOTH HATE AND LOVE THIS SUB."

Another was less sure as they added: "I honestly think that Rockstar is intentionally f**king with us at this point."

A third cheered Rockstar's marketing machine as they concluded: "100% has to be. They said their marketing is going to be creative. This is proof right here."

The problem with something like this is that even if it is the real deal, it will undoubtedly lead to even more crackpot theories that every car number plate, street sign, and moved piece of office furniture could be pointing to GTA VI.