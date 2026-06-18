Rockstar drops new look at Vice City with GTA 6 pre-order date reveal

We'll take a piña colada to go, please, as Rockstar Games is taking us back to the neon-splashed shores of Vice City for the next entry in the long-running Grand Theft Auto series. Even years before we got an official reveal that Grand Theft Auto VI would be calling Vice City home, a deluge of leaks spoiled that we'd be revisiting the fan-favorite locale.

Despite being bumped several times from its loose fall 2025 release, Rockstar has locked in November 19, 2026 as the big day.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

With just months until GTA 6 is in our hands, there's been rightful concern that we haven't heard much. While we know the team is hard at work giving us what's pitched as potentially the biggest game of all time.

Over on X, Rockstar Games has confirmed GTA 6 pre-orders are going live on June 25. More than this, we get a better look at Vice City, which has clearly changed a lot over the years.

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