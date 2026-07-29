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Rockstar under fire as millions of GTA Online players are locked out of fan-favorite feature ahead of GTA 6
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Rockstar under fire as millions of GTA Online players are locked out of fan-favorite feature ahead of GTA 6

The cards have been stacked against players in certain countries

Jack Marsh

Jack Marsh

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games
Gaming
GTA 6

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