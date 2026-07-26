'Everything is an Xbox' is a marketing message that Microsoft have been pushing for a number of years now, but even they perhaps didn't expect to see the games subscription service appear on a PlayStation Vita thanks to a new app.

It has been a long time since Sony officially supported the PlayStation Vita despite not having any successor to take its place in the console lineup, and that's led some tech-savvy players to experiment with the system.

Often the consequence of this is support for previously unauthorized or third-party applications on the system through homebrew – which is exactly what happened to the Nintendo 3DS over the years – and the same is true for the PS Vita now.

While PlayStation 5 owners are gaining access to a growing library of previously-exclusive Xbox first-party titles like Halo, Gears of War, and Forza, anyone with a PS Vita can technically skip the queue and go straight to the source providing they have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Xbox Game Pass makes its way to PlayStation Vita

As reported by Dexerto, this is thanks to a new homebrew app known as 'GreenVita', which as the name suggests has been built natively for Sony's handheld console and therefore should offer a near-seamless experience.

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It takes advantage of the cloud gaming service offered through the Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which allows you to access the entire game subscription library using an internet connection, provided the device you're using has a supported app.

Homebrew developers have released an app for the Vita that allows you to access Xbox Game Pass via the cloud (Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images)

You can do this on your laptop, and it's even supported by some TVs, but it's technically the first time that it has even crossed the border over to PlayStation's territory.

The obvious benefit of cloud streaming is that it eliminates almost every hardware consideration, meaning that you can play the biggest and newest games releasing on the tiny device without too many issues.

All you need then is an active internet connection, so this could prove to be the ideal solution for anyone wanting to play games on the go or in a more comfortable location in their house — and it could save you the eye-watering cost of paying for Microsoft's own handheld device.

Are there any limitations?

One of the biggest limitations of this app is the lacklustre network hardware that's available on the Vita considering its age, meaning that achieving higher and more reliable speeds might be a challenge for some.

You might run into issues with your internet connection when using the Vita, making game cloud streaming more difficult (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

You technically don't need an incredible internet connection or speeds in order to stream games from the cloud, but having a better service helps reduce latency and improve the quality of the image — both vital factors to enhance your experience playing games.

Additionally, actually setting up GreenVita might be a little too challenging for some to consider, as it requires you to modify your system to allow for the side-loading of previously unauthorized apps, but this could be more than worth the time and effort if you think you'd take advantage of the service.