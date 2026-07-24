The Esports World Cup 2026 is officially underway in Paris, with the seven-week event expected to see over 2,000 players take part.

It has quickly become one of the biggest events on the gaming calendar, with the world’s best players and teams competing across dozens of different titles.

Instead of focusing on a single game, the tournament acts as a multi-title championship, with professional competitors battling it out in everything from first-person shooters and MOBAs to fighting games, sports simulations and strategy titles.

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is considered to be the Olympic games of competitive video games, with the event consisting of different games being played including the likes of League of Legends, Call of Duty, EA Sports FC, Counter-Strike 2, and others.

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Winners could be in for a major payday (Clive Rose - Gran Turismo/Gran Turismo via Getty Images)

But just how much money could the gamers win in this year’s tournament? It turns out that the winners could be in for a major payday.

The prize pool is at a whopping $75 million to be distributed across all of the tournament’s events. This is an increase from last year’s price pool of $71.5 million.

This year’s prize pool is record breaking, making it the richest event in esports history, however, that figure is spread across several areas, rather than being awarded to a single winner.

So, as this is spread out among the various events - and will be split between winning team members - it doesn’t mean that one individual will be walking away with such a huge cash sum.

More than $39 million is allocated to the individual game championships, where teams and players compete for title-specific prizes. A further $30 million is reserved for the Club Championship, rewarding the organizations that finish highest in the overall standings, while the remaining money is used for MVP awards and other bonuses.

This year's Esports World Cup has a record breaking prize pool of $75 million (Thomas SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

For players, earnings depend entirely on the game they compete in and how prize money is shared within their team, with victorious participants expected to take home up to around $200,000 each for winning an individual event.

Championship-winning squads in some of the largest tournaments can take home hundreds of thousands of dollars, with each player receiving a share based on their organization’s agreements. Individual MVP awards and performance bonuses can also increase a competitor’s total winnings.

Strong performances throughout the tournament can also contribute to the overall Club Championship leaderboard, meaning that organizations can be rewarded for consistently succeeding across multiple games rather than dominating just one.