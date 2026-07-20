uniladtech homepage
Legendary Rockstar developer reveals gutting truth about GTA 5 in first major interview
Home>Gaming

Legendary Rockstar developer reveals gutting truth about GTA 5 in first major interview

Lots was seemingly left on the cutting room floor

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: KIWI TALKZ / YouTube
GTA 6
Gaming