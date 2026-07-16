The wait is nearly over, and some 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V tore a hole in the fabric of space-time, Rockstar Games is back and hoping to release the biggest game of all time.

From what little we've seen of GTA VI, its record-breaking trailer(s) suggest this could actually happen, with some companies even closing on November 19 because they know staff will be bunking off to embrace this gaming phenomenon.

Vice City is calling our name, and following in the footsteps of 2002's GTA: Vice City, the neon lights and cocktails with little umbrellas of this Miami-inspired backdrop are destined to lure us in.

While we know there are new protagonists named Jason and Lucia, that's about it for what's on the way. Away from the recent dramas that our $80 GTA VI won't come with an actual disc and that certain features will be locked behind the $100 Ultimate Edition, there are further complaints that we could be about to have to grind...hard.

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GTA Online players aren't happy with the Kortz Center Heist (Rockstar Games)

There are plenty of questions about what will happen to GTA Online, with GTA V's online counterpart helping the title become the most profitable entertainment product of all time.

Whether GTA Online will be updated as GTAO 2.0 or be relaunched with a whole new game, we're ready for a bigger and better world.

Every GTA Online update has us fearing we're one step closer to its demise, with the Kortz Center Heist now live in-game.

Although the Kortz Center Heist was pitched as the best-paid mission in the entire game Polygon notes that Rockstar has made several quality-of-life changes to the mission structure.

The Kortz Center Heist gives players the biggest payout on their first weekly playthrough, although Rockstar warns that subsequent playthroughs "saturate the market and lead to buyer fatigue."









By raising the stakes, the idea is that we'll try out a variety of different missions. This has come at the cost of payouts in other heists being dramatically reduced, with the already maligned Cayo Perico Heist being hit hard.

Devs have been struggling with the Cayo Perico Heist since it launched in 2020. After it was accused of breaking the game's economy, Rockstar has nerfed the Cayo Perico Heist twice. Nowadays, completing it at an Elite-level challenge pays out less than a million dollars. The outlet also claims the Pink Diamond Heist payout has tumbled from $1.4 million to under $900,000.

With this, the Kortz Center Heist update has been branded the 'worst' ever by some. More than this, it has fans looking ahead to the inevitable GTA 6 update and sweating at the thought of how much we'll have to grind.

The update is accused of making the maligned Cayo Perico Heist even worse (Rockstar Games)

Over on Reddit, one gamer lamented: "I don't even want to think about how grindy GTA 6 Online is going to be."

A second added: "Unfortunately it'll make a 2billion on day one and will be riddled to the brim with microtransactions and content locked behind GTA+."

Another vented: "Part of me hopes GTA 6 Online flops terribly so C**kstar can shove their aggressive monetization up their a** and go back to the drawing board for making an actual fun and fair multiplayer experience."

A third grumbled: "GTA 6 online will be one of the worst online experiences if not the worst ever made by AAA company they are actually scummier than Ubisoft when it comes to online."

The clock is ticking, and with GTA 6 set to land with a bang on November 19, it hopefully won't be too long until we know what this next chapter of GTA Online holds.