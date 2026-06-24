New GTA 6 details have emerged, yet instead of prompting excitement and raising hype levels even further, they've instead caused worry amongst gamers with many concerned about certain features being locked behind the 'Ultimate Edition'.

People have been anxiously awaiting the date that GTA 6 finally becomes available for pre-order, with many industry experts expecting the price tag to break industry records — yet it's instead the content exclusive to the premium edition of the game that's caused the most stress and anger.

While it thankfully doesn't have any early access benefits that would give people a few days head start if they forked up extra money, the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 does instead appear to include several in-game shops and missions that only certain players will be able to access in Leonida.

What GTA 6 features are locked behind the Ultimate Edition?

According to the latest reveal on Rockstar's official website, the Grand Theft Auto 6 Ultimate Edition includes "an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner."

Rockstar adds that all of the "Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter."

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It's not out of the ordinary for premium editions of certain games to feature exclusive cosmetics or in-game items, yet this appears to lock away entire storefronts that would otherwise flesh out the world for all players equally.

Picking up the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 gets you exclusive shops and missions, including a hair salon (Rockstar Games)

When scrolling through the Ultimate Edition page you are met with specific cars like the '95 Grotti Cheetah, or weapons like the Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers, but there's also features like the Rideout Customs mod shop which the website claims is "only open for business with the Ultimate Edition."

Joining this is also Sara's Unisex Salon, the Stock 305 clothing store, the Paradise Garage in Watson Bay, Electric Fang Tattoo, the One-Eyed Willie's mod shop, and PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store.

It also appears that there will be Ultimate Edition exclusive missions, with the 'Classic Car Collection' special commission enlisting Jason and Lucia to "track down a variety of abandoned classic and work-in-progress project cars and revitalize them to their former glory."

How have people reacted to this?

It's safe to say that many fans aren't too happy with this realization, causing some to feel cheated by Rockstar as they won't be getting the full experience at launch.

"Wow, that's absolute garbage," wrote one commenter on Reddit, with another regrettably noting that "Rockstar know they can do basically anything they want because it's GTA."

A third speculated that GTA 6 is "the first Rockstar game that has these modern monetization practices I think," declaring the exclusive features a 'buzzkill' in what was supposed to be the crescendo of excitement — although Red Dead Redemption 2 featured two missions exclusive to the premium editions of the game.

How much does the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition cost?

Anyone looking to pick up the Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 to enjoy all of the exclusive features will have to pay $99.99, which is $20 more than the standard version's $79.99 price tag.

As ridiculous as it sounds this is actually far lower than what many were anticipating, with recent supposed leaks bracing people for a price tag that exceeded $200 for the most expensive version.

The Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 will cost $99.99, but you'll get extra Vice City-themed cosmetics if you pre-order (Rockstar Games)

It's still a lot to have to pay for a new game – regardless of GTA 6's record-breaking budget – and many might also not consider the extra $20 required to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition worth it, even with all of the exclusive content.

Pre-ordering the game across both the Standard and Ultimate Editions will get you the Vintage Vice City Pack, which includes a special car, special cosmetics, and access to an exclusive garage.