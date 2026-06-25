It's no surprise that GTA 6 is going to arrive with a bunch of new and exciting features, but some fans have already managed to get a glimpse of what's to come thanks to details indirectly confirmed through the game's Ultimate Edition contents.

People might still be incredibly excited for the release of GTA 6 this coming November, but the hype died down slightly this week after it was announced that the Ultimate Edition has exclusive content like in-game stores and missions.

Within these missions, however, are hints towards a number of new features that will exist in the game, restoring the buzz for many gamers who felt let down by the announcements this week.

Some of these have already been suggested by leaks over the last few years, but this new reveal now serves as an official announcement of sorts — even though developer Rockstar Games isn't technically saying it outright.

What new features have been confirmed for GTA 6?

As spotted by u/OwenJeela on the r/GTA6 subreddit, there are seven new features that have now been indirectly confirmed within the exclusive Ultimate Edition content announcement, ranging from in-game mechanics to narrative implications.

Chapter-based story

The first feature some fans believe they've spotted is the existence of a structured and chapter-based narrative, as opposed to wider story that has been presented in past Grand Theft Auto games.

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People have speculated that GTA 6 could see the return of Red Dead Redemption 2's chapter-based narrative (Rockstar Games)

This is something that was present in Red Dead Redemption 2, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the formal structure reprised with Jason and Lucia's story this time around.

What has 'confirmed' it per se is the mention of Ultimate Edition bonuses being unlocked "behind each chapter," indicating that the game won't just be told on a mission-by-mission basis.

The return of Tommy Vercetti

Another detail that has been hinted at is a link between GTA 6 and GTA: Vice City, with the latter's iconic main character Tommy Vercetti's legacy persisting into the upcoming game.

Spoiler warning for a 24-year-old game, but the fate of Tommy following the events of Vice City remain up in the air with fans seemingly undecided on whether he lived or died.

Considering GTA 6 is the first time the main series has returned to Vice City itself, there's a chance that we could see the Tony Montana-inspired protagonist make an appearance, and the mention of "classic Vice City stylings sourced from the Vercetti Estate" in exclusive weapons only further hints towards that.

Character-exclusive weapons

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the first time that the series had expanded its protagonist line-up to include multiple characters, and while GTA 6 has reduced that number from three to two, there is the suggestion that Jason and Lucia will have their own exclusive weapons.

Exclusive pistol cosmetics appear to suggest that Jason and Lucia will have their own weapons (Rockstar Games)

Personalized variants exclusive to the Ultimate Edition point towards Jason's Girardi ES9 and Lucia's Klose K17 pistol, indicating that their romance doesn't extend to shared weaponry.

This could simply be their 'signature' weapons with other guns freely swapped between the pair, but it could be an interesting mechanic that changes how each character plays.

Character-exclusive vehicles

The same appears to be true for their cars, as there's also a modkit for "Jason's well-worn Vapid Ganado," although this is a feature that has technically been present in past entries with Michael, Trevor, and Franklin all having their 'own' vehicles.

There's no indication that either character won't be allowed to drive the other's car, and it's unlikely that you'll be locked to certain vehicles for the entire story, but its another nice feature to make the experience of playing Jason and Lucia feel unique.

Additional character customization

It's also been confirmed that GTA 6 will introduce a plethora of new customization options for both characters, with the option to change your makeup and nails as Lucia becoming clear with the Ultimate Edition.

You'll also be able to take advantage of new character customization options, like make up and nails for Lucia (Rockstar Games)

You'll still be able to change your hair and facial hair – with certain salons seemingly giving a wider variety of options than ever before – but the introduction of these two new customization options lets you achieve your signature style as both characters.

Fishing minigame

Fishing certainly isn't something new in the world of gaming – as you'll be hard pressed to find a JRPG that doesn't have the option to cast a line – yet it seems like the Ultimate Edition has finally confirmed its arrival in GTA 6.

It mentions within the description for the Shitzu Squalo watercraft that the vehicle is "perfect for casting in Gambit Bay and reeling in catches of all sorts," and previous screenshots of the activity almost guarantee that you'll be able to reel in fish – perhaps to sell for some extra cash – in-game.

Weapon lockers and fencing

The final two features that have been indirectly confirmed for GTA 6 are the existence of weapon lockers and the ability to fence stolen items for extra money.

These are both present in Red Dead Redemption 2 and it's expected that they'll operate in a similar way, but it could add a whole new layer to how you play the game, especially considering the fact that GTA has traditionally operated more as a sandbox compared to the recent Red Dead games.

Stolen goods in particular suggest that you'll have a more fleshed out inventory system compared to previous GTA games, perhaps with the ability to complete more complex robberies than simply holding up a store for some money.

We'll have to wait and see to find out exactly how these systems will work, however, but there's thankfully not too much longer until the game is finally in our hands after 13 years of waiting.