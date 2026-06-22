We might just have got an early look at prices for GTA 6 ahead of the official pre-order reveal, with eye-watering rumored prices going as high as $229 for potential collector's editions if leaks are to be believed.

It was revealed last week that we'll finally be able to pre-order GTA 6 from June 25, and everyone's expecting that to be the day when Rockstar finally show their cards and reveal the price for the game.

Considering its status as the what's likely to be the most expensive game ever made, many are anticipating a record-breaking price tag that goes beyond the industry standard — although that doesn't seem to be bothering fans that much considering they've been waiting over 13 years now.

Retailer hints at GTA 6 price tag

As reported by Dexerto, the Portuguese branch of popular European retailer FNAC revealed a number of placeholder listings with 'RS' prefixed names numbered from 1 to 5, and many have understandably connected that with developer Rockstar Games and subsequently Grand Theft Auto.

This was then further 'confirmed' by each products release date, as this was set as November 19, 2026 — conveniently the exact same day that GTA 6 is set to release, providing that there are no further delays.

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Leaks have suggested how much money people will need to pay for each edition of GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

The listings themselves are in Euros, with the cheapest version (RS1) priced at €89.99 ($103.20), and the most expensive going up to as much as €199.99 ($228.95). There is also a €119.99 ($137.37) version in the middle, which is likely a 'deluxe' edition before the ultimate collector's edition.

While this would be over $30 higher than the standard price for new AAA games, there are a number factors that might lead to this somewhat inflated valuation.

Games sold in Portugal – and most of the rest of the world – have sales tax already applied unlike American releases, and titles in Europe generally also have to spend more money when converted directly into USD.

It wouldn't be surprising, however, to see this translate into an entry-level price tag of around $85-90, although we'll have to wait and see for the official announcement later on this week.

Is this rumored price real?

While many are taking the FNAC Portugal prices as gospel, incredibly reliable gaming insider billbil-kin has clarified that these leaks are likely nothing more than placeholders — although you do also have to take that assessment with an equal pinch of salt.

One prominent leaker has cast doubt on the veracity of the recent GTA 6 price reveal (Rockstar Games)

"Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays," they wrote on X. "Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren't belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes. So those prices are random ones."





Looks like many people (including R*) are trying to disturb my holidays



Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes



So those prices are random ones



(& Sorry, w/o my PC, can’t do much to get real prices) pic.twitter.com/E7982km1lh — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) June 21, 2026

The leaker clarified that they weren't able to do too much in terms of getting any real prices, but this remains an indication that you place your expectations too much in line with the leaks so far.

That doesn't mean that GTA 6 won't be priced above the norm, however, as almost everyone is bracing for an extreme valuation – especially one that'll be incentivized with benefits like early access at the higher tiers – but don't think that you'll have to pay upwards of $228 for the most expensive edition.