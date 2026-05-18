How GTA 6 email leak sparked chaos as pre-orders rumored to arrive today

The hype around GTA 6 is at new heights this week.

Rockstar Games dropped its debut trailer at the end of 2023, but the game has been met with several delays and pushbacks, leading to a final release date of 19 November this year.

Now that pre-orders may go live today, having the game in our hands feels closer than ever, as a leaked Best Buy affiliate email about a 'GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)' campaign has gone viral, offering affiliate partners a 5% commission on pre-orders between 18 and 21 May.

Many fans expected Rockstar Games to open up pre-orders for GTA VI this week (PlayStation Store)

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Screenshots and recordings of the email spread across Reddit and social media, with multiple people stating they had received it directly. Insider Gaming subsequently verified the emails as legitimate and the date fits with Rockstar's timeline of opening pre-orders around five to six months before launch.

Moreover, some changes on the console stores hint that an announcement is coming. A Google search for GTA 6 on the PlayStation Store now shows a page preview displaying 'Free Delivery,' which wasn't there before.

Multiple users are also reporting new filter options on the game's listing page, including Editions, Filter By, and Sort By.

None of which have any content yet, but already suggests that Rockstar Games is preparing to launch multiple versions of the game. Although, not every console will be compatible.









A leaker has claimed there will be three digital and physical variants, a collector's edition, and two PlayStation 5 console bundles. Similarly, GTA 6's listing reportedly disappeared and reappeared several times today on the Xbox store, suggesting something might be brewing behind the scenes.

Until Rockstar officially opens pre-orders, nothing is set in stone. But the weight of mounting evidence makes an announcement feel more than likely.

Following the viral spread of the reports, Take-Two Interactive shares reportedly jumped sharply, adding nearly $2 billion to the company's market value. Many fans are also anticipating some kind of announcement before or during the Take-Two Interactive earnings call on May 21, which marks the end of the Best Buy affiliate window.

Should pre-orders open, fans will be hoping Rockstar uses the moment to pull back the curtain further, sharing new gameplay footage and more details on pricing and available versions.

GTA 6 is expected to release on 19 November 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.