Many PC gamers have expressed their interest in the new Steam Controller, as a dedicated peripheral designed to benefit playing on a desktop computer is a rarity in the modern gaming world.

It features a rather unorthodox design, as while it has all the traditional hallmarks of a great controller – TMR thumbsticks to avoid drift, haptic motors for more immersive gameplay, and rear inputs for extra control – it also features two unusual trackpads at the device's base.

These allow you to use controller and mouse inputs from the same device, switching between them exclusively or even using them concurrently in games that might benefit from a hybrid approach.

It's a device that'll probably take some getting used to – especially if PC owners want to make the most out of what it offers – yet just days after release people have already discovered a hidden easter egg that has them desperate to drop $99 on the gadget.

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Discovered by u/RF3D19 on the r/SteamController subreddit, the Steam Controller has a feature where it produces a 'scream' if you drop it from a height, releasing the wail upon impact as if it was hurt by the fall.









It's not just any old scream either, as many might recognize it as the iconic 'wilhelm scream' that is used as a stock sound in countless iconic films over the years, proving to be a neat nod that someone was bound to discover eventually.

The original post recommends that anyone looking to try it for themselves should definitely only drop their controller on a soft and padded surface like a pillow or their bed, but we'd all be lying if we haven't accidentally sent our controller tumbling at one point in the past — even if it's not in a fit of rage.

"I already dropped it on a flood accidentally (luckily it didn't land on the sticks), and it made the sound," wrote one commenter revealing their own discovering, adding that "I thought I was going crazy."









While the original post indicated that launching Steam in Big Picture Mode was necessary to produce the scream, further testing has revealed that it'll do it in any mode, so long as the controller is on and dropped from a height of around 3 feet (90 centimeters).

"God I love Valve," declared another commenter in response to the easter egg, with third noting that "people all over Reddit were wondering why all the hype over a $100 controller. This. This is why."