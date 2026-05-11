Amazon is giving away a whopping $400 worth of freebies to its Prime customers but you’ll have to be quick if you want to be in with a chance because the offer ends soon.

The e-commerce giant has a variety of free games up for grabs every month for its members of Prime Gaming.

Amazon switches up which games it makes available for the offer every month and this May has brought a series of new titles.

If you’re a keen gamer looking for a bargain then you’ll need to act fast to pick up a copy of Mafia 2, which is now available for free for one month only.

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The video game was first released back in 2010 and is considered to be the best in the Mafia series.

You’ll need to act fast to pick up a copy of Mafia 2 (2K Games)

The gameplay follows the story of Vito Scaletta, who is a mobster and war veteran, navigating the power struggle between the Mafia crime families in the fictional city of Empire Bay.

However, this isn’t the only game that will be available to purchase for free on Amazon this month.

Other titles being given away include the likes of 60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room, Pro Basketball Manager 2026, and Fruitbus.

A full list of free games on Prime in May can be viewed below:

60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room

Fruitbus

Hot Brass

Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition

Moon Mystery

Nordic Storm Solitaire

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room

Space Grunts

Survival: Fountain of Youth

With game 60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room, you will have one hour to save humanity from nuclear extinction, while Fruitbus provides a less stressful gameplay where players travel around on a customizable food truck, foraging for ingredients and cooking up delicious meals for customers.

Amazon is giving away a whopping $400 worth of freebies (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

How to access free Prime games

So, how can you access these free games? It comes with a Prime PC gaming subscription service included at no extra cost with a shipment of free games offered every single month.

The subscription is sometimes referred to as Amazon Luna and the games are only playable on PC.

However, once downloaded, they are yours to keep and enjoy even when the free game line-up changes.

You’ll need to have a Prime subscription in order to access these titles, which costs around $14.99 a month or $139 annually.

Downloading this month’s selection of free games is sure to save you a ton of money this May.