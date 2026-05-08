Xbox is handing out $5 free credit but you have to redeem before June

Gamers who have played one of the last year's biggest games could be eligible for some free store credit, with $5 up for grabs so long as you can claim it before it expires next month.

Everything in the gaming world is more expensive than it's ever been thanks to recent console cost hikes and even the threat of a industry-breaking price tag for Grand Theft Auto 6 when it releases.

You'll need all the help you can get when it comes to purchasing a new game, and while there's always a sale on or the option to play games for 'free' through subscription services like PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, you should never turn down a discount or free money when it's available.

Why are Xbox owners getting $5 free credit?

As reported by GAMINGbible, players who have purchased Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on their Xbox consoles will not only be eligible for some handy in-game rewards but also some free store credit, which you can use to purchase whatever you want.

Anyone who has played Black Ops 7 on Xbox should be eligible for the 2XP and the $5 free credit (Activision)

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Anyone who is eligible for the free gift should have received a message on their console, which reads: "Thanks for participating in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign. You've qualified to receive the Dual 2XP Pack (useable in-game) and a gift card, which you can use in the Microsoft store to buy Games, Add-ons, and more.”

This means that you won't just be able to use the 2XP Pack to level-up fast in-game, taking you closer to new weapons and equipment to help dominate each match, but you can also try out a new game or perhaps even put it towards some currency to purchase cosmetics in the CoD store.

How to claim the $5 free credit

Receiving the message unfortunately isn't everything you need to do to get your hands on the in-store credit, as you'll need to accept it first and make sure that you've spent it before the deadline passes.

The first deadline occurs on June 1, 2026, and this applies to anyone who hasn't yet accepted the rewards provided by the message — this can thankfully be done easily enough and gives you a little time to think about what you want to spend the money on.

You'll have 90 days after you redeem the credit to spend it before it expires (Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As soon as you accept it, however, you'll have only 90 days to spend it before it disappears, so you might want to redeem it as close to the June 1 deadline as possible if there's nothing that catches your eye right now.

If you redeem it on June 1 – the latest possible point – then the $5 credit will expire on August 30, 2026, but obviously this will be sooner if you redeem it at an earlier date.

One frustrating factor you'll now have to consider is that new Call of Duty titles won't be added to Game Pass on the day of release anymore, and this $5 credit might expire before you can pre-order the latest title.