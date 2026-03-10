Project Helix price tag 'leaks' as Xbox fans can't believe the cost of its next console

The Green Team is rising from the embers of the console wars, and while some feared that Microsoft was out of the gaming game when it shared its formerly exclusive titles with the wider world, it's apparently been working away on something special while in the trenches.

2025 saw Nintendo leap back to the top of the pile as it finally released the long-awaited Switch 2, but with rumors that Sony could be pushing the PlayStation 6 back, it could be Microsoft's time to strike in the gladiatorial arena of gaming.

There were already whispers that the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles were destined to lock horns, and although Microsoft has previously admitted it always makes a loss on Xbox hardware, it doesn't sound like it's leaving the industry behind just yet.

Microsoft has big plans for the future of Xbox (Xbox)

It was only weeks ago that some were declaring the 'end' of Xbox as Asha Sharma took over from Phil Spencer as Microsoft's Gaming CEO, but now, there are high hopes that the mysterious Project Helix can breathe new life into the legacy of the console colossus.

Boasting a high-tech collab with AMD, Sharma has already hyped Project Helix as a machine that "will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games." Considering Project Helix is billed as a hybrid between traditional PC and console gaming, the fact that RAM prices have gone through the roof could have a knock-on effect for consumers.

Noted insider Moore's Law Is Dead has suggested that Project Helix could cost between $900 and $1,200, which leaves those rumored PS6 prices in the dust.

Saying that Sony seems to be targeting a more traditional console approach akin to the PS4, the insider added: "They're [Microsoft] building a bridge out of the console market, and so they'll probably charge $1,000 or more for this thing."

In terms of the higher price projection, he speculates that Microsoft would sell the next console for around $900 at cost if manufactured on a mass scale. Wanting to carve out some sort of profit, he concluded: "If they wanted to be crazy aggressive, I could see $900, and most likely, I could see $1,200. But I don’t think more than $1,500."





While Moore's Law Is Dead has an impressive track record with predicting this sort of thing, it's important to remember that this is just a prediction.

When the news started circulating online, opinions were split on whether gamers would be willing to spend this kind of money on a console – no matter how great it claims to be.

One critic lamented the potential price point and said: "If an Xbox Series S couldn't fly off the shelf and attract new gamers at $299, a $1000+ Xbox definitely won't sell well. What are they thinking?"

Another added: "We'll see how it pans out, it is expensive rn but with the way the world is going, this might not be a crazy price by 2027 😭 I remember when PS5 Pro for $700 sounded ridiculous and now that's legit a deal."

Someone else pointed out that we're willing to spend these seemingly lofty sums on other kinds of tech, concluding: "Price isn’t an issue today where folks are paying $1000+ for a smartphone. Problem is they need to introduce some type of payment plan like mobile phones have."

As an Xbox Series with 2TB costs $799, many have said that even $999 is a somewhat optimistic prediction. Your move, Microsoft.