Calls for Rockstar Games to sue the US government ahead of GTA 6 release

Even though Rockstar Games likely has its hands full in preparation for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2026, fans are calling for the developer to take on an unexpected legal challenge as the White House shares more controversial content on social media.

It's arguably the biggest year in the iconic developer’s long history, but in November, the long-awaited release of GTA 6 will finally be here — at least, that's unless another delay comes its way.

All hands will be desperately doing as much as they can to make sure the game is ready to launch, yet the developer's leadership might need to take on legal action if games get their way. The Grand Theft Auto series has historically been critical of the United States government, heavily satirizing real-life political events within the fictional American setting.

Weirdly, the actual White House has been engaging in activities that wouldn't look out of place within the franchise.

Advert

Rockstar is expected to continue with its trademark political satire in GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

You might have noticed that various US government accounts on social media have been criticized for using popular songs or references to games and films, receiving criticism from major celebrities. This has arguably spurred on more of the same when it comes to this type of content.

After the White House X account was slammed for sharing a Call of Duty-themed video featuring footage of the ongoing Iran war, it’s found itself in another controversial situation by invoking the Grand Theft Auto series.

Appearing to mimic the objectives of a mission within the Rockstar series, the White House shared a list of 'requirements' for Operation Epic Fury, including:

"Destroy Iran's missile arsenal. Destroy their navy. Ensure they NEVER get a nuclear weapon."

The post was also accompanied by footage of CJ from GTA San Andreas uttering, "Ah s***, here we go again," while the 'WASTED' death screen appeared after various sites in Iran were bombed by the US military.

It's safe to say that this largely hasn't gone down well on social media once again, with some even calling for Rockstar to take legal action, presumably for copyright infringement.

"Rockstar should sue them," declared one post that has over 16,000 likes, with many in the replies echoing: "Hi @RockstarGames this post from the White House makes me uncomfortable and I'm afraid I can't buy Grand Theft Auto 6 because of it."

People have attempted similar tactics with the various Nintendo references made by the White House and Homeland Security on social media, with one quoting a recent Pokopia 'parody' with:

"Are they an official Nintendo partner? As a consumer, this makes me less likely to buy Nintendo products. Please explain. Thank you."

Whether Nintendo and Rockstar are actually able to do anything about it is another question, but they could be spurred on by a potential loss in sales — especially for what will prove to be a vital year for Rockstar.