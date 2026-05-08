All roads lead to Vice City, and as we prepare to kick back on the beach with a chilled piña colada, Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive are ready to make bank on the next Grand Theft Auto.

It's been 13 years since we shot up a storm with Trevor, Franklin, and Michael, but GTA V has never been far from our lives thanks to GTA Online's consistent updates. It's been something of a symbiotic relationship as Rockstar has continued to support the story for well over a decade, and in return, gaming fans have apparently splashed a jaw-dropping $5 billion on Shark Cards. While we wouldn't have GTA Online without GTA V, GTA V also wouldn't be the most profitable entertainment product of all time without GTA Online. With GTA 6 careening toward a November 19 release date (as long as there aren't more delays), there are obvious questions about what's next for GTA Online.

Will we get a massive update akin to Fortnite, or will the teams wipe everything out and start from scratch, akin to Call of Duty: Warzone?

GTA Online has been keeping us busy since October 2012 (Rockstar Games)

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Away from fears that Take-Two might do the unthinkable and not release GTA 6 on PC, concerned gamers are waiting for an update on what's going on with GTA Online. After all, with over a decade of collecting cars in our pixelated garages and becoming digital millionaires, we've invested a lot of time and real-life money in GTAO.

In a new blog post, Rockstar Games danced around what's coming in GTA Online's big summer update, simply stating: "There’s also plenty more to look forward to in GTA Online, including a variety of special events and celebrations, along with an exciting new update this summer."

The developer is known for giving a clear roadmap of what's coming as a way to drum up interest, so the fact that this one is so anaemic is a cause for concern. Many hope that we'll be going out with a bang, and as a big GTAO summer overhaul is likely to be littered with Easter eggs or setups for GTA 6, we've got to agree it's an exciting time.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick previously suggested that legacy titles like GTA Online could be supported alongside new releases. Speaking in an earnings call (via IGN), the GTA overlord explained: "I'm going to speak theoretically only because I'm not going to talk about a particular project when an announcement hasn't been made.

"But generally speaking, we support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles."





Eyebrows were raised that Zelnick wouldn't mention GTAO, with gamers no closer to knowing what Take-Two has planned next for the franchise's online contingent.

Still, it really seems that the end is nigh.

Over on X, one person wrote: "The end of the Rockstar Newswire mentions ‘an exciting new update this summer’. They don't specify that it'll be the last one - but are we ready to say goodbye to Los Santos after thirteen years?"

Some were happy that new horizons await, as another added: "For the love of God!!! Ive been dreaming of getting out of Los Santos!!! freedom!!!"

A third suggested: "I wouldn't be surprised if they kept releasing updates after the release of Grand Theft Auto Online II, or make Grand Theft Auto Online a hub or some sort like Activision did with Call of Duty."

Reading between the lines, someone else mused: "If they specified that it is the last update they would imply that GTA VI is not delayed. And they do not want us to know this.

Whatever is going on with GTA Online, it truly feels like we're in the endgame.