They think it's all over...it is now. While some thought the console wars had long since ended, they continue to rumble on in the background as PlayStation and Xbox fans alike fly the banners for their favorite console.

It's no secret that Microsoft typically makes a loss on every Xbox sold, whereas Sony largely makes bank thanks to the PlayStation being the only place to play first-party games like The Last of Us and God of War.

Don't feel too bad for Xbox, with its Game Pass subscription service offering hundreds of games for a monthly cost and largely leaving Sony's PlayStation Plus in the dust.

There was another recent gaming victory for the Green Team, with new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma saying she wasn't happy with the cost of Game Pass, and players soon being gifted with an impressive price drop.

Advert

EA Sports FC 26 was one of 2026's biggest games (EA Sports)

It's been less of a rosy for the Blues, with PlayStation recently facing threats of a boycott when it was rumored to be adding a new DRM update that required you to renew game licenses every 30 days or risk losing access.

Keen to put that particular drama to bed, Sony has just announced its PlayStation Plus lineup for May 2026, which includes one of last year's biggest games.

When is EA Sports FC 26 coming to PlayStation Plus?

Due to EA Play's partnership with Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate fans have been enjoying EA Sports FC 26 since September 2025, but proving that patience is a virtue, the fan-favorite sports simulator is finally coming to PlayStation Plus.

Back in 2022, EA Sports and FIFA announced that their long-running licensing agreement was coming to an end, meaning whatever football game was coming next was going to undergo something of a rebrand.

Although it took some getting used to, the FIFA franchise returned as EA Sports FC 24 and was welcomed by 11.3 million players in its first week alone. We then had EA Sports FC 25 in 2024, followed by EA Sports FC 26 in 2026. The latter boasts 20,000 licensed players across over 750 clubs, 35 leagues, and national teams, already being a smash hit for PlayStation.

EA Sports FC 26 sold more than 12 million copies, with eight million of them being for PlayStation.

With the World Cup just around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to lace up your boots for a few rounds of Ultimate Team.

Better yet, PlayStation has confirmed more than just PS Plus Premium members being able to practice their Ted Lasso skills on the pitch, as all tiers will be granted access on May 5, 2026. This means PS Plus Extra and Essential subscribers can play for free.

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus in May 2026?

PS Plus has another terrific trio of titles to play (PlayStation)

If you aren't a fan of the beautiful game, fear not. As with any month, PlayStation Plus has an impressive roster of titles to ensure we'll keep stumping up the price of admission. Leenzee's Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is another addition to the booming Soulslike genre, with players taking on the role of the titular female pirate warrior. Set in an alternate history version of Shu during the late Ming dynasty, Fallen Feathers was originally a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass but is again finally coming to PS Plus.

Last but not least, Red Candle Games’ Nine Sols is a more sedate play, giving us a 2D action-platformer in the vein of Sekiro. Players can take on ancient deities and explore a land that was ruled by an ancient alien race while on this quest for revenge.

Obviously, the addition of these new games means you've got just days to play April's offerings. If you're a PS Plus subscriber, make sure you add Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream before May 4.