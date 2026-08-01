PS Plus August freebies revealed: Every title you can claim for no extra cost

It's the dawn of a new month for gamers, and as Sony prepares to enter a new chapter in the ever-complicated history of PlayStation, it's fair to say the Blue Team has some making up to do.

There was already outrage on the gaming scene when it was announced that GTA VI won't release with an actual disc in 2026. Little did we know, this was a precursor to Sony's major announcement that PlayStation is stopping production of physical discs in January 2028.

Despite a 'Don't Kill the Disc' petition racking up over 350,000 signatures, physical media purists are fighting a losing battle. Sony has already repurposed one disc factory, while the simple fact that 85% of its software sales are digital means it feels like it was only a matter of time until this happened.

PlayStation fans are clearly angry, but with it, some have been nabbing a sneaky PS Plus discount for pretending to walk.

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As we look ahead to August 2026's PS Plus lineup, there are some impressive titles that gamers old and new can jump into.

What are August 2026's PS Plus games?

Sony is being praised for an impressive PS Plus lineup in August 2026 (Sony)

The official PlayStation blog has confirmed a trio of games is coming to the subscription service from August 4.

Up first is Big Walk, which hasn't even released yet but is coming straight to PS Plus. You might know developer House House for the beloved and viral Untitled Goose Game, with Big Walk feeling like a co-operative evolution of the idea.

Players work together to traverse this open-world bushland and solve puzzles to progress.

Horror fans are eating well with the other two releases, as rose-engine's Signalis comes next. This criminally underrated survival horror from 2022 is finding a new home on PS Plus, putting players in the shoes of a female android named Elster. Marooned in a hostile mining facility, Elster has to solve supernatural mysteries in a game that's inspired by Silent Hill and Resident Evil.

Last but not least, Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition is another survival horror from 2022.

Signalis is being called an underrated gem that needs more recognition (rose-engine)

Set 22 years after Techland's original Dying Light from 2015, we take on the role of a new protagonist called Aiden Caldwell. Using Aiden’s impressive parkour skills, he attempts to survive as flesh-hungry zombies continue to ravage what little is left of the human race.

The Reloaded Edition adds all the previous gameplay and visual improvements, new Survivor Missions, "Bloody Ties" DLC, and the game-changing Firearms Update. Yes, guns are now in Dying Light 2.

PlayStation fans react to PS Plus August 2026 lineup

If these games weren't enough, the August 6 release of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls means PS Plus subscribers can claim the PlayStation Plus Pack that gives them access to Doctor Doom, Ghost Rider, Storm, Cap, and Spider-Man avatars for their PlayStation profiles.

Anyone actually throwing down in Fighting Souls can enjoy a series of unique in-game character poses to celebrate their victories.

Big Walk comes from the team behind Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Even though there's still a lot of bad blood toward Sony's recent decisions, fans on Reddit are largely impressed with August's offerings.

There was especially a lot of love for Signalis, with one gamer cheering: "One of the greatest games I have ever played. It wears its influences a bit too much on its sleeve sometimes but I can't stop thinking about it years after finishing it."

Another added: "Hell yeah, I’ve had Signalis on my Wishlist for a while now, can’t wait to finally check it out."

A third concluded: “Signalis is really good and I can’t wait for more people to play it. Game deserves so much more notoriety.”

Notably, there was a general consensus that Sony is giving us three certified bangers, as many could believe that the entire lineup is 'good'. Contract finalizations and licensing agreements are often sketched out months in advance, so it seems unlikely that the lineup was specifically crafted in the aftermath of the physical disc backlash.

For Sony, it could be a simple case of good timing as it attempts ot retore faith from its continuously grouchy fandom.