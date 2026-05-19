PS Plus price hike announced for millions of users and it's coming in just one day

Gamers are facing yet another round of price increases, and this time it's PlayStation's turn to deliver the unwelcome news.

With GTA 6 pre-orders still not confirmed and no sign of a PlayStation 6 on the horizon, Sony has chosen this moment to push up the cost of PS Plus.

The timing makes the announcement sting a little more as Xbox's new CEO has been moving in the opposite direction.

Microsoft's Asha Sharma recently made the decision to remove Call of Duty from the Game Pass library as part of efforts to bring subscription costs down, and position itself as a more attractive option in the console market.

Advert

PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently admitted it would need to raise the price of the Switch 2 in response to tariffs and US market pressures.

Now, PlayStation boss Hideaki Nishino announced the price increase on X, with the changes taking effect on 20th May.

"The PlayStation Plus service offers great value for our players, and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximise profitability," he noted last June.

"Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions," PlayStation announced in a post on X. "Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions."

Based on those figures, the increase for PS Plus Essential works out to around £1 per month and £2 for a three-month plan. This is a rise of roughly 10 to 14 percent, putting the annual cost of Essential between £65 and £70, up from the current £59.99.





There is one lucky loophope, though. You won’t have to pay more if you’re already subscribed but you will if your 'existing subscription changes or lapses.'

It's worth remembering that PS Plus Essential is the gateway to online multiplayer for most paid games and gives access to cloud storage for saved data. The more expensive Extra and Premium tiers offer more games and features, including this month's lineup of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Outlaws. However, Sony has not yet confirmed whether these tiers will also see price rises.

Subscription price increases have become a recurring theme across gaming, streaming and other tech products. But, many fans are surprised at further price hikes at a point in the console cycle when costs have traditionally been expected to fall rather than rise.