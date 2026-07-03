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Exact date Sony will kill all physical disc games as Rockstar drop bombshell GTA 6 announcement
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Exact date Sony will kill all physical disc games as Rockstar drop bombshell GTA 6 announcement

PlayStation's announcement came alongside news that GTA 6 will ship without a disc

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: RICHARD A. BROOKS / Contributor / Getty
PlayStation
Gaming
GTA 6
Sony