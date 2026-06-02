Age verification procedures have infiltrated the world of gaming, and PlayStation fans have been urged by Sony to complete a mandatory check in order to keep using a number of vital features.

There is a good chance you've already been blocked from visiting certain websites or accessing specific apps without verifying your age, as a number of prominent nations have implemented new laws that require users to prove they're over the age of 18 before accessing content that's deemed to be 'adult'.

This is unfortunately soon going to be the case for gaming too, as a number of essential social features will become inaccessible to users who either are under the required age or don't complete the required mandatory checks.

As reported by Insider Gaming, gaming giant Sony has now seemingly sent out one of its final warnings for users to complete the mandatory age check — and if you don't do so you'll soon have your experience on PlayStation restricted.

What features will be blocked if you don't confirm your age?

Communication is at the heart of the features that'll soon become age-locked by verification tools on PlayStation, as both messaging services and voice chat will both be blocked if you don't confirm your age.

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It comes after Sony has confirmed its commitment to "creating safe, age-appropriate experiences for players and families while respecting privacy and giving players and parents meaningful control over their gaming experience."

Sony will soon prevent gamers from accessing communication features if they don't verify their age (Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

It appears as if communication tools will be the only thing impacted by the age checks, with games, trophies, and the PlayStation Store remaining fully accessible for the time being regardless of how old you are.

Additionally, Sony hasn't confirmed an official date for when the checks will come into place, indicating only that they will arrive 'later this year' — so make sure you complete them as soon as possible so you're not hit with a shock.

How to confirm your age on PlayStation

Thankfully confirming your age and completing the checks is a simple process that only takes a few minutes, and there are also a number of ways that you can easily prove your eligibility for communication services.

You'll want to head to the official support page for PlayStation's age verification check, where you can either opt to complete the process in-browser or scan a QR code to do so on your phone.

You'll need to verify your age via one of the three methods if you want to chat with your friends on PlayStation (Getty Stock)

There are three methods you can opt for you confirm your age, which are as follows:

A selfie with your phone's camera

Confirmation of accepted ID, such as a passport or driver's license

Confirmation of your mobile number

The latter option is probably the easiest and quickest for most people, but opting for any one of the three will achieve the same result and have you ready for when the rules are officially put in place.

While completing the process now ensures that you'll retain access to communication features when the change is enacted, you should be able to do it at any point going forward, just with the caveat that associated features could be temporarily restricted on your account.