Sony has been under fire from its customer base in recent months and it's showing no signs of calming down.

First, the tech giant announced its new age-verification measures that could lock players out of essential social features if they don't comply.

Then, alongside pre-orders of Rockstar's GTA VI, Sony announced it would cease physical game discs for new releases as of 2028. Separately, the company is also facing a $2.7 billion class-action lawsuit representing 12.2 million UK gamers.

Now, it's yet another blow to loyal PlayStation fans as they prepare to bid farewell to a beloved online store.

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The PS3 was the first console to feature the PS Store when it launched back in 2006 (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

Starting August 2026, Sony will begin shutting down the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, with closures rolling out region by region through to July 2027.

The PlayStation 3 was the first console to feature the PlayStation Store when it launched back in 2006, meaning its closure marks the end of a twenty-year chapter for the storefront. It's the first time Sony has ever shut down a digital store for its legacy consoles, following a similar move by Microsoft, which closed the Xbox 360 store in 2024.

When exactly will the PS3 and PS Vita stores shut down?

Rather than a single global cutoff, Sony is closing stores in phases by region. According to the PlayStation Blog, the PS3 store will close first in Mexico, Honduras and Nicaragua starting in August 2026, followed by other Latin American and Middle Eastern countries later in the year. For all remaining regions, both the PS3 and PS Vita stores will shut down in July 2027.

This phased approach means the final date to make purchases will vary depending on where you are, so it is worth checking your local shutdown date sooner rather than later.

Sony is shutting down the PS Store for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita (SOPA Images/Contributor/Getty)

What will players lose access to after the closure?

Once the store closes in your region, PS3 and PS Vita owners will no longer be able to purchase new games digitally, buy DLC, expansion packs or add-ons.

Sony confirmed that previously purchased content will still be downloadable after the closing date 'for the foreseeable future,' leaving many gamers across social media unsure about their ownership of digital content.

PS Plus is also likely to continue functioning on both platforms for the time being, though given that many older console servers have already been scaled back in favour of PS4 and PS5 content, this could change in the future.

What can players still do before the store closes?

For anyone with a PS3 or Vita library they care about, the clock is ticking. Players are being urged to purchase any games, DLC or add-ons before the store closes in their region. Reddit threads are already filling up with users swapping recommendations on the best picks to grab before it is too late.

PlayStation Plus subscribers are also advised to back up their saved data on the cloud from both consoles to avoid any mishaps with Sony's servers down the line, GHacks noted. Blu-ray discs and Vita cartridges will be unaffected and remain fully playable after the digital stores close.