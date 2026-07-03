It's all going on in the world of video games right now, with Sony and Microsoft facing some serious backlash to their recent business decisions.

While we foolishly thought the console wars of Blue versus Green were a thing of the past, these Goliaths have been hit by a barrage of negativity.

Away from console price hikes as RAM prices mean we're paying more for our favorite tech, Microsoft is said to be shuttering an unknown number of gaming studios.

With accusations that it's a week of seeing who can make the most controversial decision, Sony then announced it would be halting the production of physical video games in January 2028.

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In a time we should be getting pumped for the likes of Marvel's Wolverine and GTA VI, the entire gaming industry is racing to its panic stations.

Some angry gamers have claimed they're 'done' with PlayStation following another nail in the coffin of video games coming with an actual disc, but it remains to be seen whether the decision will backfire as much as the internet suggests.

Sony faces $2.7 billion PlayStation Store lawsuits?

Gamers in the UK are part of a $2.7 billion lawsuit (PlayStation You Owe Us)

In May 2026, The Game Business' Christopher Dring reported that Sony was facing multiple class action lawsuits over accusations that the PlayStation Store is a monopoly. In the aftermath of the latest drama, @Pirat_Nation expanded on the specifics. Notably, there's a $2.7 billion opt-out class-action lawsuit that represents 12.2 million gamers in the UK.

Headed up by consumer champion Alex Neill, the PlayStation You Owe Us lawsuit alleges that Sony abused its dominant market position by forcing customers into a 'closed ecosystem'.





According to Christopher Dring, Sony is currently facing multiple legal cases over claims that the PlayStation Store has too much control over digital game sales.



Here are the main lawsuits:



> United Kingdom – An ongoing £2 billion ($2.7 billion) class action claims Sony abused… pic.twitter.com/zCTPZjvvLZ — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) July 2, 2026

Due to third-party retailers being unable to sell digital game codes, and Sony charging a 30% comission fee to developers, the suit claims that customers are being overcharged. Plaintiffs maintain that Sony's digital games can cost up to 20% more than physical versions.

The PlayStation You Owe Us Case went to trial at London's Competition Appeal Tribunal in March 2026, arguments wrapped in May, and a final judgment is pending. If Neill is victorious, PlayStation customers in the UK could be entitled to around £162/$216 each.

The backlash continues

PlayStation's physical drama comes in the aftermath of the GTA VI scandal (Rockstar Games)

This isn't the only PlayStation-shaped elephant in the room, as the United States' Caccuri v. Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC involves plaintiffs suing over the third-party sales issue. A California federal judge granted preliminary approval for a $7.85 million settlement that could see those affected being issued PlayStation Store credits, although a final fairness hearing is scheduled for October 15, 2026.

There's also a separate June 2026 consumer-class action lawsuit that claims the PS Store's 'Buy Now' button is deceptive because you're effectively paying to rent a license rather than own a physical game.

Finally, Mass Damage & Consumer Foundation launched the 'Fair PlayStation' campaign in the Netherlands. With tens of thousands of signatures, the 30% digital cut is referred to as the 'Sony Tax' and leads to allegations that Dutch gamers are paying up to 47% more for digital games.

If this wasn't enough to contend with, antitrust consumer class actions are in their early stages in Australia and Portugal.

With so much ire and rumbling legal proceedings over PlayStation's physical future (or lack of), now might not be the best time to announce you're about to go digital.